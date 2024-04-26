Exploring Drake Maye's Patriots salary: How much will 2024 NFL Draft’s #3 overall pick make this year? 

Drake Maye will play for the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL season after being drafted third overall on Thursday. The quarterback will make a small fortune in his first season with the AFC East team.

According to Spotrac, the No. 3 draft pick will sign a four-year, $35.77 million deal with an option for a fifth season. Maye is on course to make around $795,000 in salary during his first year in New England.

The signal-caller will earn most of his money through his signing bonus which is around $22.8 million. Maye's annual salary will gradually increase after his first season in the NFL.

Per reports, the third pick is making approximately $3 million less than the No. 1 pick and about $1 million less than the No. 2 pick, in terms of the total value of their contracts.

Moreover, Drake had an NIL value of $1.2 million according to On3, before entering the draft. He signed endorsement deals with ZOA Energy, Heels4Life, and Mitchell Heating & Cooling.

A look at Drake Maye's collegiate career

Former North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Drake Maye played his entire three-year collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The quarterback took on the starting role at the team in his second season.

During the 2022 season, Maye racked up a whopping 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns, while rushing for seven scores. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-ACC honors.

In his final season with UNC, Maye threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for nine scores. The quarterback earned Second-Team All-ACC honors.

The spotlight will be on Maye in his first season with the Patriots and he will be considered as the starting quarterback for the 2024 campaign. Since New England traded Mac Jones to Jacksonville, the rookie will compete with veteran Jacoby Brissett for the starting role.