WWE NXT Results 11th January 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

A huge title match plus a huge brawl in the NXT women's division.

DIY defended their titles in the main-event against The Revival

NXT started off this week with footage recorded prior to the show. We see Asuka walking to the arena after a media appearance when she gets jumped by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Kay distracts Asuka as Royce attacked her from behind. They double teamed Asuka before sending her back-first into a van. Royce then kneed Asuka in the gut before Kay poured water all over Asuka and humiliated her. The Aussie duo then left as Asuka lay on the ground.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs Macey Evans and Sarah Bridges

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce dominated their opponents

Evans and Kat start us off. Royce immediately distracts Evans which allows Kay to blindside her and take her down. She followed it up with a quick tag to Royce who came in and hit Evans with repeated knees to the gut. The Aussies rotate tags and punish Evans before she dodges a spin kick from Royce to crawl and tag in Sarah Bridges. Bridges comes and hits a double dropkick to Royce and Evans before hitting Kay with a dropkick.

Bridges threw Kay into the ropes and triesd to pin her but Royce came in to break it up. She had the referee distracted as Kay raked Bridges in the eye. She then quickly tagged Royce back in and Royce hit Bridges with a jumping facebuster right into Billie Kay’s knee. Bridges was out cold as Peyton Royce covered her up for the 3-count.

Royce and Kay call out Asuka after the match, taunting Asuka and telling her they were the dominant force in NXT’s women’s division and they announced that they were coming after the NXT Women’s Championship. Asuka then came out with referees trying to stop her. Kay and Royce pounced on an already injured Asuka as soon as she came into the ring. At this point, Nikki Cross came out from the back. She chased out both Kay and Royce from the ring and screamed at them from atop the turnbuckle.

When Asuka finally got back up, Nikki Cross hit her with a massive dropkick and signalled her intention to go after the NXT Women’s Championship, making a statement of her own.