WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 10 surprise entrants we would love to see

The WWE Royal Rumble is known for its surprises. Which surprises entries could we see this year?

by Brandon Carney 28 Jan 2017, 14:02 IST

Samoa Joe is one of many possible surprise entrants in this year’s Royal Rumble

It’s Royal Rumble season yet again. The chance to main-event WrestleMania hangs in the balance for each of the 30 superstars who enter the match. But the question, as it is every year, is which superstars will actually enter?

We’ve already gotten confirmation on quite a few superstars that will enter the match. So far, we have 15 total entries including the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and many more.

But considering that there is less than a week until the Rumble match is set to take place, that leaves quite a few spots for surprises.

One could argue that this year is more conducive to surprises than any that we’ve ever seen. With WWE starting so many new shows in 2016, it opens the door for plenty of unexpected entries.

In addition to NXT, could we potentially see superstars from 205 Live? Or maybe even the yet-to-be-named United Kingdom show set to start in the near future?

That’s without even factoring in the usual surprises in the form of returning superstars or one-off appearances from WWE legends. So with the Rumble right around the corner, which surprise entrants could we end up seeing in the match?

#10 Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq may re-ignite his feud with the Big Show at the Royal Rumble

Don’t worry, we’ll get to the actual wrestlers in a minute. But let's start with the most likely celebrity entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble, Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year and had an incredible staredown with the Big Show. It was a rare time where Big Show wasn’t dwarfing the person he was in the ring with.

Although both men were eliminated early on in the match, we haven’t seen the last of these two in the same ring. The day after WrestleMania 32, Shaq issued a formal challenge to the Big Show for WrestleMania 33, which Show accepted.

Now, we need to get this feud back on WWE TV in order to have a somewhat proper build. If these two just jump in the ring on April 2nd, it would be a bit awkward.

Big Show is already confirmed to be in the Rumble. What better way to rehash this feud than by having Shaq come out as a surprise entrant this Sunday and go right after Big Show, possibly even eliminating him?

It would be a perfect lead-in to WrestleMania where we will apparently see what kind of wrestling talent Big Diesel has built up over the last year.