Ranking the top 10 AEW stars who debuted in 2021 - Former WWE Champion, Nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion, former NXT Champion

AEW signed some of the most talented performers in pro-wrestling during 2021. In total, they signed 26 different wrestlers.

Some of them are seemingly still training and honing their craft. Others have had remarkable debuts and somehow fizzled out slightly instead of becoming megastars.

Regardless of what becomes of the wrestlers and where they're going, the roster is stacked with talent. Fans get the biggest payoff by witnessing brilliant wrestling every week.

This list will rank 10 out of the 26 stars signed to All Elite Wrestling in 2021. They won't be ranked based on their initial debut but rather how much they achieved and their impact.

10. Ethan Page has a lot of talent but isn't getting his due in AEW

Ethan Page might not be everyone's favorite wrestler, but he has an undeniable level of charisma that AEW isn't capitalizing on.

Page has been paired with Scorpio Sky for quite some time, allowing the entertaining duo to reach some fame.

Since his debut, he has had several title shots, and it could soon be elevated to building up a title reign.

9. Andrade El Idolo has been lukewarm since his debut

Andrade "El Idolo" had one of the worst debuts in AEW as his announcement was drowned out by Vicki Guerrero getting booed.

He was quickly paired with veteran performer Chavo Guerrero Jr. and had an interesting angle for a while. Unfortunately, as involved as Andrade is on television, his feuds do not impact much.

There's a lot of potential in Andrade, and he has a lot of agility and speed for his size. One could even say that he has combined the best bits from Eddie Guerrero and Alberto del Rio's wrestling style.

In conclusion, All Elite Wrestling needs to push Andrade harder in 2022, so he can create a bigger impact.

Edited by Angana Roy