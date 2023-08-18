11 years ago, a major name became the only man to kick out of Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel

Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel is one of the most formidable moves in the industry. While many have somehow kicked out of the devastating move, Kota Ibushi was notably the first to do so.

Omega's explosive in-ring style usually results in the star performing multiple V-Triggers before ending the bout off with his finisher, The One-Winged Angel. While the move is legendary today, years ago, the finisher resulted in the matches quickly ending.

Twitter user @DranBamager recently posted a clip of the 2012 DDT Budokan Peter Pan match between Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. The future tag team went head-to-head, and Ibushi became the first man to survive the One-Winged Angel.

Ibushi notably made his AEW debut during this year's Blood and Guts, where he aided The Elite against The Blackpool Combat Club. The veteran is now set to return and yet again aid Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as they face Konosuke Takeshita, Juice Robinson, and Jay White at AEW All In.

Mark Henry recently confirmed how long Kenny Omega's new AEW contract is

The Elite (Omega, The Bucks, and Hangman Page) all recently re-signed with AEW. Much speculation was made about their futures within the promotion, and some even believed they could have ended up in WWE.

Mark Henry recently appeared on the Torg & Elliott Show, where he noted that The Elite and CM Punk all have lengthy AEW contracts. Additionally, he gave the exact length of The Cleaner's current contract.

“Kenny Omega just signed a new deal. He’s going to be around another four years." [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Omega will notably turn 40 this year, meaning that this current contract will run up until he turns 44. With his recent history of injuries, it's unclear whether or not he'll still be competing at 44 or not. Ultimately, this stage of his career could open the door to a role in production, management, or coaching in either AEW, NJPW or even WWE.

