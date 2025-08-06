13-time WWE champion to announce his emotional retirement due to heartbreaking injury? Looking at the chances

  • home icon
By Sujay
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:16 GMT
A former WWE star could call it quits. (Image credits: wwe.com)
AEW and WWE have a lot in common. A lot of wrestlers who were once a part of one company are now an indispensable part of another, and it looks like that cycle will go on for a while.

Among the wrestlers who have moved from WWE to AEW, few have achieved veteran status before even making the move. One of them is Dustin Rhodes. The Natural has defied his age from time to time and has had some great matches in recent years.

He recently became the TNT Champion at All In. However, that title run was short-lived as he was beaten by Kyle Fletcher last week. After the match, he announced that he would be undergoing a double knee replacement. That came as a shock to the fans who were so invested in his story so far.

However, given his age and the strength his body has when it comes to wrestling, it seems likely that the 13-time WWE champion will announce his retirement when he does return. A return from a knee injury is bad, and given that he is 56, it only makes it more challenging.

AEW issues statement after former WWE star Dustin Rhodes suffers injury

Dustin Rhodes is an indispensable part of the AEW locker, and he has proved it time and again thanks to his outstanding performances in matches.

So, when the former WWE star announced that he was going to be away for a while, not only were the fans disappointed, but AEW itself was too. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, the company took to X/Twitter to acknowledge the announcement and sent out a message to him. They wrote:

“We couldn't be more proud of you, @DustinRhodes. Get well soon!”

That shows how much they value Dustin Rhodes and how much he will be missed during his absence. Tony Khan will be praying he comes back soon.

