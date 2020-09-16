Whenever a wrestler enters the pro industry there are many things that they need to get right. They need to polish their wrestling skills along with their mic skills, persona, and ring names. These are all a part of the package that a wrestler brings to a company, and they can either make or break their career.

Over the past few years, wrestlers have changed their gimmicks and ring names several times in order to start afresh and make it big in the industry. These changes have worked in some instances and failed elsewhere.

There are several wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) who’ve either competed under their real names for the entirety of their careers or changed their names later on in their career to start afresh or to avoid legal problems with their previous employers.

This has allowed them to have full control and ownership of their ring name as well as helped them to avoid any major legal problems later on in their careers too.

In this article, we will look at the 14 current AEW Stars who own their names.

#14 Former boxer Anthony Ogogo kept his actual name for AEW

Me: Now vs The Beginning of Lockdown 💪🏽.



I cannot wait to show the the @AEWrestling fans what I’m all about.



Head over to my Instagram for more in-depth insights into my training and life 🙌🏽. Insta: @anthonyogogo pic.twitter.com/eJTs6Bry5d — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) September 4, 2020

Anthony Ogogo is a former English professional boxer who won a bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 Olympics as an amateur. Since then, Ogogo suffered several injuries and was forced to retire after he was registered blind.

After retiring from boxing, Ogogo started to take interest in wrestling and began performing on the independent circuit in 2019. Later that year, Ogogo became the first developmental wrestler to sign with AEW.

Advertisement

Just like Kurt Angle, Anthony Ogogo will likely continue with his real name which is already well-known thanks to his boxing career.

#13 Ricky Starks made his AEW debut under his actual name

I'll dress up until Darby shows up as a man pic.twitter.com/0KKTSeIimn — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) September 10, 2020

A few months ago, Ricky Starks surprised several fans by aligning himself with Brian Cage and attacking Robert Anthony and Darby Allin after their match. Earlier, Starks had made his unannounced debut for AEW in June after he answered Cody's open challenge for the AEW TNT Championship, in an effort which resulted in a loss for him.

While Starks is new to AEW, his previous work on other promotions show that he has a lot of talent and the potential to go a long way. Since debuting in 2012, Starks has used the shortened version of his first name along with his actual last name to compete throughout his career.