15 AEW stars who acted in Movies or TV shows

AEW may be the latest addition to the TNT lineup and competition for the WWE, but its roster has come from all walks of life. Several of them have been in other forms of media like reality shows, TV dramas, comedies, and films.

Of course, not everyone can be like The Rock, who has set the gold standard for wrestlers to cross over, followed closely by Batista and John Cena. Considering that AEW is part of Warner Media and recently merged with Discovery, it's pretty logical that we'll see some crossovers happening.

SuperHeroNexus @SuperHeroNexus Arrow Season 5 Can't Be Stopped Extended Trailer Breakdown - Cody Rhodes Reveal! youtu.be/L0jWQHGng2E Arrow Season 5 Can't Be Stopped Extended Trailer Breakdown - Cody Rhodes Reveal! youtu.be/L0jWQHGng2E https://t.co/vWDWTKoN5o

With that said, some AEW stars have already featured in several films, prime-time television shows, and streaming platforms. Here are 15 AEW stars who have appeared in TV shows and movies.

#15 Chris Jericho (AEW wrestler)

Nick @TheNicktarine Watching Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I completely forgot @IAmJericho is in it 😂 Watching Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I completely forgot @IAmJericho is in it 😂 https://t.co/LBCsrJUZL0

AEW's first-ever World Heavyweight Champion has quite the acting resume. His band Fozzy is well-known for creating records outside the ring. But his appearances in Dancing with the Stars and other similar reality shows led to various opportunities.

Of course, Jericho was in an extended cameo with other WWE Superstars in MacGruber. But Jericho's most significant role came in 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Director Kevin Smith cast him in a small but standout role as a KKK member who led his band of 'white sheet' in burning some of the main characters. Of course, Jericho and the rest of the Klan get their comeuppance after being doused in human excrement.

While Jericho may not be headlining big films, these small cameos in movies and TV shows have allowed him to grow as an artist. He also serves as the narrator of Dark Side of the Ring and will feature in another Kevin Smith film called Killroy Was Here.

Edited by Angana Roy