Dustin Rhodes proves to be a 'Natural' as he thrills in Copper Bill [Review]

Dustin Rhodes stars in Copper Bill

"I want to be considered a good actor."

Back in December, I had the chance to chat with Dustin Rhodes about the contrast between the AEW veteran's incredibly successful wrestling career and his aspirations of acting, with that venture still somewhat in its infancy.

Well, job done. Mission accomplished. In his debut starring role, Rhodes most definitely will have everyone who watched convinced that he is a good actor - and I would bargain I'm setting a pretty low bar there.

While Copper Bill isn't Rhodes' first movie, having appeared in horror-comedy flick Scare Package in a cameo role under a mask last year following two other roles in 2014, his latest venture is definitely the AEW star's breakout performance, and one that will prove what the wrestling masses have known for decades - Dustin Rhodes is a man of many talents, arguably the most important being that of evoking emotions in the viewer.

"Copper Bill was a lot of fun. I think that's properly my best acting to date in my four films. I really had a lot of verbiage in the movie and a lot of script stuff - and I really got it into one specific character, which you'll see."

SPOILER: Dustin Rhodes doesn't use that drill to do some DIY

So, why has Copper Bill brought the best out of Rhodes? Well, it's simple, really.

It's just a really, really, REALLY good film. It's methodical, yet exciting. It's gritty, yet polished. It's a film about a robbery - but it is NOT your typical heist film.

Rhodes' co-star Thom Hallum provides the perfect partner, while the direction of Brett Bentman's and the wonderful cinematography provide both men with the perfect platform for success.

Mitchell White and Jessup Cross [Rhodes and Hallum] are two thieves attempting to steal $80 million of Texas drug money from an infamous ranch belonging to a dead member of the Cowboy Mafia and, in a movie where the pacing is absolutely perfect, there is one standout scene that definitely works wonderfully as a checkpoint to set up the rest of the thrilling action.

"All I can tell you is, the scene is in the barn and, to me, I think you will really say, "Damn, Dustin has really got the acting bug and just nailed this role to a T." Me and Thom Hallum, we go on this property and look for the money, and we have some altercations, there's a lot of violence going on and some stuff, and s**t happens."

Those last two words... Well, they're most definitely an understatement.

Dustin Rhodes was right. "S**t" most definitely happens.

"Can a mute girl scream?"

Said barn scene is nothing short of iconic. It's reminiscent of THAT scene from Reservoir Dogs, with Rhodes every bit as chilling as Michael Madsen as he cycles through some weapons of choice - not least shears and a drill.

The Gambler [Hallum] and The Veteran [Rhodes - apt name, right?] are most definitely in at the deep end as their "last job" to try and rob a dead mafia boss sees the kidnapping of his mute granddaughter Lily, performed by Katy Harris, before the pair end up unable to find the money they seek - and, of course, the "mute girl" in question can't tell them where the money is.

Hallum and Rhodes' on-screen chemistry is nothing short of incredible, with the pair delivering a modern take on the good cop/bad cop relationship we're so used to seeing on the silver screen. Add to this a rollercoaster ride full of twists and turns, and an incredibly polished presentation, and Copper Bill will have you hooked from beginning to end with some wonderful storytelling - something wrestling fans are all too familiar with when it comes to the man formerly known as Goldust!.

The ending of Copper Bill is most definitely a shocker, and a twist no-one could see coming. Even after a rewatch, the clues are so subtle that the element of surprise is wonderfully executed in a movie that's sure to take Film Festivals by storm!

I want to walk the stage and get an Oscar before I die. That is my number one goal in the acting world, is to be known for my acting ability.

On this showing, Dustin Rhodes' statement almost doesn't seem ambitious enough.

The Natural most definitely is just that when it comes to acting.

Gary Cassidy's rating: 8.5/10

Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre hosts the red carpet premiere of Copper Bill on Thursday, January 30th, with details on a public release set to follow. You can keep up to date with all the latest news on Copper Bill on Facebook here and Twitter here.