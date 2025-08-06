2-Time Champion to Make Stunning AEW Debut and Immediately Call Out Keith Lee? Exploring Potential Angle

Following his long-time absence from AEW, could Keith Lee come back into the fray after being called out by a major name during their debut? This would be someone he has a great history with.

Karrion Kross' future with WWE is seemingly in great jeopardy, as it has been reported that he and his wife, Scarlett, have yet to be offered a new contract by the company. It is unclear if negotiations are taking place or whether they may be heading toward free agency.

Tony Khan could come in and offer them an AEW deal. They could play on their history for their debut, and after having them compete in a squash match, they could have Kross call one star on the roster, who they have unfinished business with, Keith Lee. The two stars spent some time together in NXT, where they had an excellent feud. Kross ended Lee's incredible reign as the NXT Champion.

This could be what finally forces The Limitless One to come out of his hiatus after he revealed that he has been healthy and is seemingly waiting to be booked. A former bitter rival in Karrion Kross could be enough to pique his interest, and the two could continue where they left off.

Wrestling veteran speculates why Keith Lee has been out for longer than expected

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, several wrestling veterans, including Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Dutch Mantell, briefly discussed Keith Lee's absence from AEW. They also brushed on him being healthy but not yet making his return.

Apter felt that this was a case of them not having booking plans for him at the moment. This seemed to be the best explanation, as Lee has been hinting at him being cleared for some time already.

"The bottom line is the same as in any other company. They don't have anything for him at this particular time to bring him in, most likely. That's what really is going on behind it," Apter said. [From 1:02 onwards]

It is unclear when there will be developments on this end, as the company has also not acknowledged Keith Lee in any way on-screen.

Before his hiatus, he had unfinished business with Swerve Strickland, and it remains to be seen if they will follow up on this.

