2 beloved WWE Superstars not at RAW tonight; contracts ending after Triple H ignored them at SummerSlam  - Reports

Triple H may have decided that two WWE Superstars are leaving the company as early as this weekend. This has not been confirmed as of now, but recent reports suggest the situation might not be a happy one for fans of the two beloved stars after SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

At SummerSlam, Karrion Kross with Scarlett received a huge response from fans with his match against Sami Zayn. He lost the bout after the star refused to turn heel, but there were still chants for him during the SummerSlam Night 2 Post-Show. However, Triple H decided to ignore the chants from fans saying they wanted Kross and instead pretended they were chanting for Brock Lesnar.

The report by Fightful Select revealed that they had learned from their sources backstage at WWE RAW that Karrion Kross and Scarlett were not at the show. They were not planned for the show either.

Ad

Trending

The report went on to reveal an unfortunate update on the status of their contracts. They were informed by a higher-up in WWE that their contracts would expire this weekend and that a new WWE deal had not been offered to either star at this time. However, it has not been confirmed that they were told that their contracts would not be renewed either. The entire situation with the contract remains up in the air for now.

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Karrion Kross has already revealed he is bringing back The Killer, but what Triple H thinks about the situation is unknown

Karrion Kross took to social media last week after WWE RAW. He revealed a call he received from wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan, who told him that he had no clue what those at the company were thinking and what they were doing with him.

Ad

Kross also revealed in the same post that he was bringing back "The Killer," since he was previously known as Killer Kross. The star's next move is unknown, and it seems that either fans will see his original version in WWE or he is prepared for life after the company.

What Triple H thinks about the situation remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More