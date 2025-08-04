40-year-old star seemingly confirms WWE departure after getting snubbed by Triple H at SummerSlam

A major WWE name has hinted at his departure from the company after getting snubbed by Triple H during the SummerSlam post-show. The star's contract is set to expire soon, which has further fueled the speculation of his exit.Karrion Kross has become one of the fan favorites in the last few months, and the support from fans even led to him getting a match at SummerSlam. However, the Herald of Doomsday was on the losing end of his match against Sami Zayn. Nonetheless, fans have continued to rally behind Kross, even chanting 'We want Kross' during the SummerSlam post-show.Fans' chant, however, landed differently in Triple H's ears, who mistook it for &quot;we want Brock&quot; chants. Karrion Kross took note of the whole situation and sent a message on X/Twitter. The former NXT Champion thanked the crowd for their support while taking a subtle shot at the management for snubbing him.Karrion Kross' current contract with WWE is set to expire soon, with many holding the belief that his match against Sami Zayn was his swan song. The Herald of Doomsday's recent post also indicates that he is on his way out of the company.Triple H brought back Karrion Kross to WWETriple H took over the WWE creative department from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in 2022, following which he brought back many formerly released stars. Karrion Kross was one of the first names to make his return to the company, along with his wife, Scarlett. However, the former NXT Champion has failed to make a mark in his second run with the promotion.Kross' current contract with the company is set to expire this month, with reports stating that he has yet to sign a new deal. With the star losing his penultimate match against Sami Zayn, all signs point towards him leaving WWE upon the expiry of his contract.Scarlett's contract also runs out at the same time as Kross. The duo has gained a lot of prominence among fans, but it's still unclear if the management has trust in them.