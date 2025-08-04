  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • 40-year-old star seemingly confirms WWE departure after getting snubbed by Triple H at SummerSlam

40-year-old star seemingly confirms WWE departure after getting snubbed by Triple H at SummerSlam

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 04, 2025 09:26 GMT
Triple H is the WWE CCO! (Image from WWE.com)
Triple H is the WWE CCO! (Image from WWE.com)

A major WWE name has hinted at his departure from the company after getting snubbed by Triple H during the SummerSlam post-show. The star's contract is set to expire soon, which has further fueled the speculation of his exit.

Ad

Karrion Kross has become one of the fan favorites in the last few months, and the support from fans even led to him getting a match at SummerSlam. However, the Herald of Doomsday was on the losing end of his match against Sami Zayn. Nonetheless, fans have continued to rally behind Kross, even chanting 'We want Kross' during the SummerSlam post-show.

Fans' chant, however, landed differently in Triple H's ears, who mistook it for "we want Brock" chants. Karrion Kross took note of the whole situation and sent a message on X/Twitter. The former NXT Champion thanked the crowd for their support while taking a subtle shot at the management for snubbing him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Karrion Kross' current contract with WWE is set to expire soon, with many holding the belief that his match against Sami Zayn was his swan song. The Herald of Doomsday's recent post also indicates that he is on his way out of the company.

Triple H brought back Karrion Kross to WWE

Triple H took over the WWE creative department from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in 2022, following which he brought back many formerly released stars. Karrion Kross was one of the first names to make his return to the company, along with his wife, Scarlett. However, the former NXT Champion has failed to make a mark in his second run with the promotion.

Ad
Ad

Kross' current contract with the company is set to expire this month, with reports stating that he has yet to sign a new deal. With the star losing his penultimate match against Sami Zayn, all signs point towards him leaving WWE upon the expiry of his contract.

Scarlett's contract also runs out at the same time as Kross. The duo has gained a lot of prominence among fans, but it's still unclear if the management has trust in them.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications