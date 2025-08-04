Triple H sends a message to WWE fans regarding Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. In what was a shocking way to end Night Two of SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate showed up after the main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.Appearing moments after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes, Lesnar attacked the 17-time world champion. This was particularly surprising, considering he was a part of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and hadn't been legally cleared to return for over a year.While the details are yet to be uncovered, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H directly addressed fans regarding Brock Lesnar. The Game appeared on the SummerSlam post-show and seemingly misheard the crowd behind him when they were chanting for Karrion Kross in support of the former NXT Champion.Triple H seems to have thought they were chanting &quot;We want Brock&quot; and responded with a short message:&quot;You want Brock, you've got him,&quot; said Triple H.There are a lot of questions surrounding Brock Lesnar's return. However, it isn't known if Triple H or WWE will ever address the reason why The Beast Incarnate was absent for two years. It also remains to be seen when Lesnar will face John Cena after attacking him at SummerSlam.