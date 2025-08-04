3 reasons why Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:24 GMT
Brock Lesnar is Back! [Image credits: WWE on X]

The wait is finally over as Brock Lesnar is back in WWE at SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate shocked the world by confronting John Cena after his loss against Cody Rhodes in the Undisputed Championship match.

Lesnar's return has generated a tsunami of reactions from fans as the WWE Universe can't stop sharing their thoughts on the internet. As everyone is stunned by the return of Brock Lesnar, in this article, we will discuss three reasons why the Beast is back at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. To become part of John Cena's retirement tour

John Cena's retirement tour is set to end soon, as he will no longer compete after the end of 2025. Lesnar has been a historic opponent for the Franchise Player, and his return at SummerSlam might have taken place so that he can be part of Cena's final run.

A Cena vs. Brock rematch is evident after the veteran destroyed the 17x World Champion with an F5 in the middle of the ring. This occurred right after Cena's match against Cody Rhodes ended.

Repeating history means that it is finally time for a rematch between these two legendary stars, and this is why Brock Lesnar is back in WWE.

#2. To add a massive surprise to SummerSlam Night 2

Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in already made SummerSlam Night 1 an epic night. However, in the post-show, Triple H disclosed that fans haven't seen anything yet, as major things were in store for SummerSlam Sunday.

With the return of Brock Lesnar, it seems evident that his return was added to the Biggest Party of the Summer to incorporate a genuine surprise to the MetLife Stadium show.

#1. Brock Lesnar finally gets cleared by WWE's legal team

Reports disclosed that Lesnar would only return to the Stamford-based promotion after getting legal clearance from the TKO team. His return at SummerSlam seemingly means that Brock was finally approved for a comeback by the company's legal team.

This could be why the King of Kings finally executed his return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It's possible that if he had gotten clearance before SummerSlam, the Game might have brought him back earlier, as Lesnar always means money for the business.

So, these three could be the potential reasons why Brock Lesnar made his return at the recently concluded Premium Live Event.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

