Is Brock Lesnar banned from WWE? Exploring the truth

It has been almost two years since Brock Lesnar has been seen on WWE television. Fans are still hoping for the comeback of The Beast Incarnate. The last time he appeared on the company's programming was at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes.Amid his absence from WWE TV, Lesnar was mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the sports entertainment juggernaut. Meanwhile, reports suggested that the legend will return to the company only if he gets legal clearance.UFC veteran Daniel Cormier recently made a major statement regarding Brock Lesnar's status. On MIGHTYcast, he claimed that Lesnar's name was on the &quot;ban list&quot; of TKO Group Holdings. Cormier's words have led fans to question whether the former WWE Champion is really banned from the organization. Going by recent developments, Lesnar is seemingly not banned by the company.“I mean, Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now. Oh, dude, Brock got into so much trouble. He knows he tried to hold me and sh*t. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Bro is in so much trouble,” Cormier said.Contrary to Cormier's claim, WWE has made multiple references to Lesnar on television. Despite his absence, the company has used his name in multiple ongoing storylines.On the latest episode of RAW, Paul Heyman called Bron Breakker the 'Next Big Thing', a moniker used by The Beast in his early pro wrestling career. Additionally, WWE has been uploading videos of Brock Lesnar's matches on its official YouTube channel.The company has been ranking the 25 greatest SummerSlam matches ever on its YouTube channel ahead of this year's show. As a result, Brock Lesnar's bouts against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have been uploaded to the video streaming platform.If Lesnar was actually on the banned list, World Wrestling Entertainment might not have uploaded videos of his matches on social media platforms or made any reference to him on TV.Cody Rhodes mentioned Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of WWE SmackDownCody Rhodes engaged in a contract signing segment with John Cena on SmackDown this week. Before having a heated altercation with The Franchise Player, Rhodes cut a fiery promo.During the segment, The American Nightmare said he didn't flinch at SummerSlam 2023 when he went up against 'The Beast'. This was a reference to his match against Brock Lesnar.Amid widespread speculation about his future, it remains to be seen if and when fans will see Lesnar on WWE TV.