Brock Lesnar is dominating WWE's new list!

Brock Lesnar might not be a part of active WWE programming right now, but it is hard to keep The Beast Incarnate out of the conversation. Lesnar, who was last seen competing at SummerSlam 2023, has dominated WWE's latest list.

Ahead of the 38th annual SummerSlam event, WWE is counting down the "25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever" on its YouTube channel. Given Lesnar's decorated career at The Biggest Party of The Summer, he has been featured on the list quite a few times already. The Beast Incarnate found himself mentioned once again.

WWE placed his SummerSlam 2017 match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship at No. 15.

The monstrous Fatal-Four-Way match saw Strowman send Lesnar through the announce table with a Running Powerslam and then bury him under another table.

However, The Conqueror would recover to make a comeback and hit Roman Reigns with an F-5 to win the bout and retain the title.

With this match mentioned by WWE, Lesnar has now featured on the list four times already, more than any other superstar.

Brock Lesnar's matches on the list

WWE began the list by including Brock Lesnar's match against Cody Rhodes from SummerSlam 2023, which saw The American Nightmare walk out as the winner, in what was their third match of the year.

Then, it was his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at The Biggest Party of The Summer from 2019 that featured at the No. 22 spot.

At the No.19 slot, it was the classic between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker in 2015 that made the list.

Lesnar has a storied history at SummerSlam, having won his first WWE Championship at the premium live event in 2002 after beating The Rock.

Hence, fans might see his name pop up a few more times on the list before it is complete.

