WWE mentions Brock Lesnar yet again ahead of SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar is not a name often mentioned around WWE circles these days. Ever since his name was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit, the company has kept its distance from The Beast Incarnate.

However, of late, the promotion has had to acknowledge the storied in-ring career of Lesnar. With WWE promoting The Biggest Party of the Summer with its "25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever" list on YouTube, Lesnar has already been featured twice and was once again mentioned in the latest video.

WWE chose to rank his match against The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2015 at the 19th spot.

The hard-hitting contest saw both wrestlers throw everything at each other in what was their first meeting since WrestleMania 30, where Lesnar conquered The Phenom's undefeated streak.

The match saw some high spots with Lesnar hitting The Undertaker with an F-5 onto the announcer's table. The gruelling battle ended when The Deadman locked The Beast Incarnate in the Hell's Gate submission until he passed out. But the bout wasn't without controversy.

Lesnar had The Deadman in a Kimura Lock, and it appeared that the latter tapped out, but referee Charles Robinson didn't see it. This led to confusion as the timekeeper rang the bell, but Robinson ruled against it. It allowed The Undertaker to hit a low blow on Lesnar and then lock in the Hell's Gate.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's matches against Cody Rhodes (2023) and Seth Rollins (2019) have both been featured on the list in the 25th and 22nd spots, respectively.

Brock Lesnar was spotted with a new look a couple of months ago

Brock Lesnar last appeared in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. While the company reportedly had plans to bring The Beast Incarnate back for the 2024 Royal Rumble, they had to scrap it after the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Lesnar continues to be absent from WWE programming, but in May, he was spotted with a new look as he posed with his wife, Sable, sporting longer hair.

Brock Lesnar's storied WWE career was highlighted by some captivating SummerSlam matches, including his first WWE Championship win. Thus, it is no surprise that the company has already mentioned him three times in the top 25 list.

