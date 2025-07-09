Brock Lesnar mentioned by WWE before SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE in the last two years. The Beast Incarnate last competed at SummerSlam 2023, following which he was rumored to appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant Lawsuit has resulted in him being rarely acknowledged by the promotion.

But every now and then, Lesnar's name pops up in WWE, and it happened yet again when the sports entertainment juggernaut chose to include him in its latest YouTube video.

WWE is doing a "25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever" marathon on YouTube, and The Conqueror has already featured twice. In the latest video, WWE ranked his match against Seth Rollins for the Universal Title at the 22nd spot.

The match was filled with high-octane action, and both stars pulled out their top moves quickly. At the end, Rollins hit a Stomp on Lesnar, his third of the match, to win the title and secure a second win over The Beast in the year.

Earlier, The Visionary had gotten the better of Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal Title. However, Lesnar later won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it on Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Rollins then won an interbrand battle royal to earn a shot at Lesnar's title at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar's match with Cody Rhodes also featured in WWE's list

WWE kicked off the "Greatest SummerSlam Matches" playlist by featuring Brock Lesnar.

It was his bout against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2023, which featured at the 25th spot. The match saw Rhodes come out on top, culminating their trilogy that had seen each superstar pick up a win.

Given Lesnar's vast array of impressive matches at SummerSlam over the years, fans can expect his name on the list a few more times in the coming days.

