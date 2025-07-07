WWE drops Brock Lesnar bombshell ahead of SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is a name rarely mentioned on WWE TV nowadays due to his legal issues. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut has pulled off a major move just weeks before SummerSlam 2025.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2023. His final WWE feud, as of this writing, was against Cody Rhodes. They had a trilogy of matches, with Lesnar getting the victory at Backlash. The American Nightmare evened the score at Night of Champions.

Their bout at The Biggest Party of The Summer in 2023 was a back-and-forth encounter. In the end, Rhodes avoided an F5 attempt from Lesnar and countered with three consecutive Cross Rhodes to get the victory. Shortly after, both stars had a heartfelt moment in the ring.

WWE has now acknowledged this Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar clash as the 25th greatest match in SummerSlam history. It is a bombshell move in two ways, firstly, because the Stamford-based promotion has mentioned Lesnar amid his ongoing legal issues. Secondly, maybe the encounter deserved a better position on the list.

Brock Lesnar tipped to be WWE icon's final opponent

While speaking on a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, wrestling legend JBL proposed a few names who could be John Cena's final opponent in WWE.

He said that Brock Lesnar would be an awesome choice before bringing up Roman Reigns and The Rock as equally good contenders.

"I think Brock would be awesome. I also think Roman would be awesome. I think both those would be incredible matches, but I think The Rock. That's kinda it because The Rock kinda helped him turn heel. The Rock had done so much. Plus, The Rock's the biggest movie star in the frigging world. I guess, maybe the biggest star in the world. I don't know who's a bigger star than The Rock. I think The Rock would be great." [30:05 – 30:29]

It will be interesting to see if the sports entertainment juggernaut brings back Lesnar for one last clash against The Cenation Leader this year.

