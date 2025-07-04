JBL names three possible opponents for John Cena's final WWE match

John Cena will end his WWE Farewell Tour with a retirement match in December. One of the 48-year-old's legendary rivals, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), recently gave his thoughts on which wrestler Cena should face in his last bout.
Big Match John has participated in some of the most memorable WWE feuds of the last two decades. This year, the retiring star has shared the ring with CM Punk, Randy Orton, and several other big names. He is also set to face Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch at SummerSlam on August 2/3.
On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL suggested Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and Roman Reigns as possible opponents for Cena's final match:
"I think Brock would be awesome. I also think Roman would be awesome. I think both those would be incredible matches, but I think The Rock. That's kinda it because The Rock kinda helped him turn heel. The Rock had done so much. Plus, The Rock's the biggest movie star in the frigging world. I guess, maybe the biggest star in the world. I don't know who's a bigger star than The Rock. I think The Rock would be great." [30:05 – 30:29]
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
Lesnar has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Reigns is expected to return soon after a post-WrestleMania 41 break, while The Rock has not appeared in WWE since orchestrating Cena's heel turn in March.
JBL on John Cena possibly facing Jacob Fatu
Over the last year, Jacob Fatu has emerged as one of WWE's top stars of the future. The former Bloodline member won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 before losing the title to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.
Asked if a full-time star could be John Cena's final opponent, JBL mentioned Fatu as an alternative answer:
"If I'm a gambling man, which I am, I would gamble Cena puts somebody over in his last match. I don't know about a lot of choices. I'd love to hear your [host Conrad Thompson] choices, but Jacob Fatu, to me, I think would be a great choice because I don't think people would expect it, and I think the match would be freaking amazing." [31:46 – 32:05]
In the same episode, JBL addressed whether Logan Paul could be a viable last opponent for John Cena.
Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!