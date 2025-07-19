Brock Lesnar is on the WWE ban list, confirms top TKO star 

The anticipation for Brock Lesnar returning to WWE is at an all-time high, and fans have been pointing out that the Stamford-based promotion has been dropping subtle hints about The Beast Incarnate’s return for the past few weeks. From superstars name-dropping him to his official merch getting released to his old matches being uploaded to the company's YouTube channel, WWE continues to tease fans.

Ad

However, Lesnar’s former rival and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently revealed that The Beast is currently on WWE’s ban list. Notably, Brock was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the global juggernaut and hasn't featured on weekly programming since SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking on MightyCast with former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson, top TKO star Daniel Cormier, who currently serves as a color commentator for Ultimate Fighting Championship, was asked about the possibility of him having a WWE match against Brock Lesnar, given their proposed UFC fight in 2018 didn’t come to fruition despite major hype.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, DC denied the idea and told Demetrious Johnson that Brock Lesnar is on WWE’s ban list. However, he didn't disclose the reason behind it.

“I mean, Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now. Oh, dude, Brock got into so much trouble. He knows he tried to hold me and sh*t. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Bro is in so much trouble,” he said. [1:13:10 to 1:13:25]

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer opens up about his bond with Brock Lesnar

In an interview with The Claw Pod earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg opened up about his relationship with Brock Lesnar. The WCW legend revealed that while he and Lesnar don't talk much, they remain good friends behind the scenes.

Da Man also said he and Brock ''have always been the same,'' adding they respect each other ''exponentially.''

Ad

"You know, Brock [Lesnar] and I have always been the same. You know, we’re very cordial. We respect each other exponentially, I believe. Brock is a different animal, man; I mean, literally. He is a competitive human being that never turns himself off. And, we all know him; I mean, everybody knows him on a different level. But we are good friends, man. We don’t keep in contact that much because he is a recluse. His enjoyment is keeping away from the human race. I respect that exponentially,” he said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar returns to WWE in the future.

Please credit MightyCast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE