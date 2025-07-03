2-time WWE champion to debut at AEW All In? Exploring the chances

AEW All In is the Jacksonville-based promotion's biggest show of the year. Hence, Tony Khan has a massive PPV planned.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night is the AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and 'Hangman' Adam Page. Another major bout set to take place on the show is the Women's World Championship battle between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone. Tony Khan also announced the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches. This bout provides the opportunity for Khan to introduce some surprise appearances. One star who could make her debut at the show is Isla Dawn.

The Scottish star was a part of the WWE roster since her days in NXT UK. She signed with the company in 2018 and was a prominent feature on the promotion's UK-based developmental brand. After WWE shut down their operations in the UK, she moved to the black and silver brand, where she formed a tag team with Alba Fyre called Unholy Union.

Together with Fyre, she was able to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Her impressive performance earned her a main roster call-up, where she won the Women's Tag Team Title. However, despite being a two-time champion, she spent most of her time on the sidelines and was eventually released from the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. It looks like she could be headed to the Jacksonville-based company now.

According to recent reports from WrestleVotes, Isla Dawn was recently backstage at an AEW taping and is expected to be working more shows for the company in the near future. Hence, based on this report, it is likely that Dawn could make her debut at All In. Khan could add her to the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, which could be a great way for her to showcase her skills to the promotion's fanbase.

Darby Allin is also reportedly expected to be involved at AEW All In

Darby Allin has been absent from AEW TV for the past several months since he went to climb Mount Everest. Now that he has achieved that goal, fans have been waiting for his return to TV. However, that has not happened yet.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Darby Allin is expected to return to AEW "imminently" and should be involved at All In 2025. Sources within the company have stated that he was fit and ready to go if needed.

It will be interesting to see if Darby Allin or Isla Dawn makes an appearance at All In: Texas 2025.

