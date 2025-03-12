23-time champion to debut on AEW Dynamite & emerge as a threat to Kenny Omega's title reign? Looking at the chances

Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the AEW International Champion at Revolution 2025. The Cleaner's title reign might be in jeopardy as "Speedball" Mike Bailey could soon challenge him for his gold. The former TNA Wrestling star became a free agent last year. He officially joined the Tony Khan-led company in February 2025 and is set to make his TV debut soon.

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an Eliminator Tournament to determine the number one contender for the International Championship. The winner of the competition will challenge The Best Bout Machine for the gold at Dynasty. The tournament will commence this week on Dynamite. Eight stars will compete to secure a shot at the title. One of those performers will be a wild card participant.

Mike Bailey, who is a 23-time champion in pro wrestling, could make his debut during the International Championship Eliminator Tournament match on this week's Dynamite as the wild card participant. He could even go on to win the competition and face Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty.

Bailey has won titles in top promotions like TNA, CZW, RevPro, DPW, and more.

Mike Bailey subtly teased a rivalry with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Mike Bailey and Jon Moxley have crossed paths outside AEW. They fought each other at Wrestling Revolver Stanger Thangs in June 2022. The One True King secured the victory in the match.

Around a week ago, the three-time TNA X Division Champion took to his X/Twitter account to share a photo of his match against Moxley. He posted the picture without any caption, subtly hinting that he might go after the AEW World Champion upon his debut.

If he doesn't go after Moxley, Bailey could start a feud with Ricochet upon his arrival. A fan on X wrote that the Canadian star would have a great run in All Elite Wrestling. In response, The One and Only claimed that he would squash the former TNA wrestler.

Ricochet recently ended his rivalry with The Realest Swerve Strickland. He suffered a loss at Revolution this past Sunday. Going by his recent comments, there is a chance that he might go after Mike Bailey.

