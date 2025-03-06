Newly-signed star drops Jon Moxley tease nearly 1000 days after their last match outside AEW

A newly signed AEW star shared a still from his last match with Jon Moxley. The match took place nearly three years ago outside Tony Khan's promotion.

Speedball Mike Bailey was rumored to join All Elite Wrestling for months following his departure from TNA. The star officially confirmed his signing with a social media post. On a recent episode of Collision, the company aired a vignette for Mike Bailey.

While The Speedball has yet to show up on AEW TV, he already dropped a major tease about a match with Moxley. Taking to the X (fka Twitter), the former TNA star shared a still from his last match against Moxley that took place over 1000 days ago without any caption.

Check out the post below:

The match between Speedball Mike Bailey and Moxley took place back in June 2022 at the Wrestling Revolver Stranger Thangs events. The Death Riders leader managed to secure the win in that bout. It will be interesting to see if the rematch happens after Bailey's All Elite signing.

Jon Moxley seems to be all alone at AEW Revolution

During his ongoing feud with Jon Moxley, Cope (fka Edge) took out all the members of The Death Riders one by one with Conchairtos, except Wheeler Yuta. This past week on Dynamite, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Yuta and offered him respect.

After the match, Moxley showed up, and he was mad at Yuta for shaking Cope's hand. Wheeler Yuta also walked out on him. The AEW World Champion then admitted in a backstage promo that he is all alone at Revolution 2025:

“Congrats, Cope, you did it. I’m all alone. I’ll be all alone at Revolution, defenseless. You think you can pick me off like a sheep? Right. You’ve wasted my time and brought out the worst in me. Congrats but the bars were there for your safety. Now you’ve got me all alone but what are you going to do to me on Sunday? You’ll do nothing!" Jon Moxley said.

Henceforth, the fans will have to wait and see who walks out of Revolution 2025 the AEW World Champion.

