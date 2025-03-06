Jon Moxley furious backstage after Death Riders member walks out on him on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley had a bad night on AEW Dynamite this week. One of his Death Riders walked out on him. On this week's edition of AEW's flagship show, Wheeler Yuta fought against Cope (fka Edge). Despite his best efforts, he couldn't beat the Hall of Famer.

Adam Copeland took out every other member of The Death Riders one by one in the past few weeks but didn't attack Yuta on Dynamite after their match. Instead, he shook his hand, planting a seed of doubt in Jon Moxley's mind.

The One True King lashed out at the star for showing respect to the WWE legend. A confused Wheeler Yuta walked out on him after the insults became unbearable.

The Purveyor of Violence followed him backstage and warned him never to show his face again. He was furious with what had transpired and accused Cope of manipulating his teammate against him. He then promised to annihilate The Rated-R Superstar at Revolution despite having no one to watch his back.

“Congrats, Cope, you did it. I’m all alone. I’ll be all alone at Revolution, defenseless. You think you can pick me off like a sheep? Right. You’ve wasted my time and brought out the worst in me. Congrats but the bars were there for your safety. Now you’ve got me all alone but what are you going to do to me on Sunday? You’ll do nothing! I’m going to enjoy every second of beating your a**! You tried to show Yuta respect? There is no respect in this business. You get respect one way in this business: when people know you’re willing to pull the trigger. Sunday at Revolution I’ve only got to pull the trigger once.” [H/T: allelitewrestling.com]

Will Jon Moxley go to war against Cope alone?

Many superstars have stood up against Jon Moxley in the past, but none could survive as his Death Riders took them out before they could even start an uprising. But Cope was wise to neutralize Mox's allies before he faced the champion one-on-one.

Adam has already taken care of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir. Yuta is also out of the equation after Dynamite. So, does that mean Jon Moxley will walk into Revolution alone? Probably not.

There is a high chance that Mox might hire someone new to his faction to have his back at Revolution. He is hell-bent on taking over AEW, and having a tight grip on the AEW World Championship is the key to accomplishing his goals. Therefore, he will make sure to retain the title on Sunday, March 9, by hook or by crook.

