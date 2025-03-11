240 lb star to return to AEW as a heel and join forces with Jon Moxley? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley had no backup at AEW Revolution but he still defeated Cope and Christian Cage. However, he might not get lucky and escape his rivals every time. Therefore, he might recruit a new member to this faction, The Death Riders.

Eddie Kingston has been absent from All Elite Wrestling TV for 10 months. He last competed inside the ring at NJPW Strong Resugence 2024, where he locked horns with Gabe Kidd. He sustained a leg injury during the match and had to go under the knife. A new report has revealed that Kingston is expected to be back around mid-May or early June. Given his recent comments about AEW, The Mad King could return sooner than expected and join forces with Jon Moxley.

After Revolution, the 240 lb star took to Instagram to share a message where he said he couldn't understand the company anymore. This could be a hint that he does not like how the Jacksonville-based promotion was being run. Hence, The Mad King could combine forces with Jon Moxley, who is already looking to alter the landscape of All Elite Wrestling alongside The Death Riders.

"LOVE IS THE HIGHEST ELEVATION OF UNDERSTANDING. I don't understand AEW anymore after last night. Why come back smh," Kingston wrote in his post.

AEW star Eddie Kingston is thinking about retirement

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently reported that Eddie Kingston was contemplating retirement. However, Featherstone clarified that this had nothing to do with The Mad King's relationship with All Elite Wrestling.

“Sources close to the situation have informed me that Eddie Kingston is "thinking of retiring" from professional wrestling due to the belief that "pro wrestling has passed him and he doesn't understand the current landscape anymore." It is important to note, per sources, that Kingston is not frustrated with AEW, but this more of him evaluating his current status in the business as a whole and feeling as if his days as a pro wrestler has passed him by,” Featherstone wrote on X/Twitter.

Kingston has been in the wrestling business since the early 2000s. He has wrestled for many notable promotions, including TNA, NWA, NJPW, and more.

