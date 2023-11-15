25-year-old female star to start a romantic angle with Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Toni Storm has effectively reinvented herself and become one of the most-talked-about stars on the AEW roster. With the promotion's latest signing, it seems like Tony Khan could be rehashing an old WWE storyline.

Shortly after losing at AEW All In, Storm began to slowly shift her character and began to embody a down-on-her-luck vintage Hollywood actress. She's since gained the help of Luther, and it seems like the promotion's latest signee, Mariah May, might get involved in the story as well.

Mickie James' WWE debut interestingly saw her portray an obsessed Trish Stratus fan who ended up being in love with the future Hall of Famer. So, could Tony Khan have taken a note out of WWE's book in light of May's portrayal?

Maybe not. According to a handful of fans online as well as Wrestling Observer, the angle might instead be based on an award-winning 1950s film called All About Eve.

The 1950s film seems to be the most rational theory, based on Toni Storm's current gimmick. However, if the two stars are playing out the plot of All About Eve, things won't end very well for the former AEW Women's Champion.

Mark Henry believes that Toni Storm knows how to get over with fans

Many fans have praised the former AEW Women's Champion's new persona, and veterans haven't missed out on her growth as a star either. During an appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame Podcast, The World Strongest Man praised Storm's ability to figure out how to make fans feel her persona.

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel. Bro, as good as she was you look at Toni Storm right now, she's killing it." Mark Henry said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen if Storm will become as "Timeless" as her moniker claims she is. With Mariah May and the potential portrayal of the All About Eve film, she might just pull off a memorable storyline.

