25-year-old star could still be the next Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar's monstrous career has been one of the most successful and notable in the history of pro wrestling. But could there ever be another star to take up his mantle? While he's received a lot of criticism as of late, Parker Boudreaux could still be the next Beast Incarnate in WWE.

Parker Boudreaux's AEW run has been awfully lackluster so far. Initially, he was a singles star before oddly being paired with Ari Daivari as part of The Trustbusters stable. Soon after, he became one-half of the muscle behind Mogul Affiliates, but even that has already failed and it seems like his status is currently up in the air.

The only way Boudreaux could possibly revitalize his career is if he made his way back into WWE and became a protege to Brock Lesnar. The veteran could in turn help the star iron out all the kinks in his wrestling ability and character.

However, fans have been especially brutal towards Boudreaux lately, as many took to social media to criticize his latest outing in AEW. As some pointed out, perhaps a stark resemblance to Brock Lesnar isn't enough to get over as a star?

Jim Cornette also recently had some scathing words for the "Brock Lesnar look-alike"

Many fans have claimed that Parker Boudreaux has a ton of potential, but this has seemingly not been enough to get him over in AEW. Because of this, some have even gone as far as saying that WWE was right to release him.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran speculated that his last match on television could indicate why WWE released him in the first place.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spins him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen. It's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the performance center," Jim Cornette said. [From 7:31 to 7:52]

Unfortunately, at this stage, it doesn't seem like Boudreaux is having even a fraction of the success Brock Lesnar had early in his career. It seems like the young star will have to do far more than just look the part to take up the mantle of The Beast Incarnate.

