"Got potential to be looking like Brock Lesnar's family member" - Wrestling fans give their brutal opinions on 24-year-old released WWE Superstar 

Wrestling fans on Twitter have given their opinion on former WWE star Parker Boudreaux by comparing him to Brock Lesnar once again. This wasn't the first time the wrestling world has compared the 24-year-old star with The Beast Incarnate, but this time, it's on a rather more negative note.

Boudreaux previously signed with WWE in 2021 before making his in-ring debut as Harland. He defeated Guru Raaj in his first match before aligning with Joe Gacy. The 24-year-old star was released by the company in April after spending 4 months in NXT. Shortly afterward, he worked for Major League Wrestling before appearing on AEW.

Parker Boudreaux formed The Trustbusters faction with Ari Daivari and Slim J. In August, he officially signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Boudreaux aligned with Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross' new group, as he attacked Keith Lee.

Check out the Twitter reactions, as fans gave their opinions on Parker Boudreaux:

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084 @nikoexxtra

but this week on Dynamite showed that he wasn't tv ready

Like did you see how ballistic this men went for just throwing ONE slow punch at a time with Keith. It was both sad and funny at the same time @TheParkerB_ He's got potential to be looking like Brock Lesnar's family memberbut this week on Dynamite showed that he wasn't tv readyLike did you see how ballistic this men went for just throwing ONE slow punch at a time with Keith. It was both sad and funny at the same time @nikoexxtra @TheParkerB_ He's got potential to be looking like Brock Lesnar's family member but this week on Dynamite showed that he wasn't tv readyLike did you see how ballistic this men went for just throwing ONE slow punch at a time with Keith. It was both sad and funny at the same time https://t.co/HQ9UddG4er

Josh @jdkonagym @nikoexxtra My assistant @finchy83 thinks he's gonna be the Aew version of Lesnar. No idea why. @nikoexxtra My assistant @finchy83 thinks he's gonna be the Aew version of Lesnar. No idea why.

Ro Edwards @RoEdwardsRPM @nikoexxtra Below average and pops for himself after every move, annoying lol. He got to this point for a vague resemblance to Brock and he is and no one will ever be Brock. Without that resemblance he'd likely not have got this far and we wouldn't have heard of him. @nikoexxtra Below average and pops for himself after every move, annoying lol. He got to this point for a vague resemblance to Brock and he is and no one will ever be Brock. Without that resemblance he'd likely not have got this far and we wouldn't have heard of him.

Jr @HHHEraRulez



Nothing special or must see @nikoexxtra He gonna b just a another guyNothing special or must see @nikoexxtra He gonna b just a another guyNothing special or must see

JayGeeForty @JayGeeForty @nikoexxtra Renegade was a better Warrior than Boudreaux is a Lesnar. @nikoexxtra Renegade was a better Warrior than Boudreaux is a Lesnar.

Robb Block @rebel_blockade @nikoexxtra Has potential but shouldn’t be on TV until he has more time under his belt. @nikoexxtra Has potential but shouldn’t be on TV until he has more time under his belt.

❄️HO❄️ HO❄️ HO❄️ERA (PaRoDy™️) @Bastgoddess7 @nikoexxtra He has great aesthetics but idk he needs more work character wise and ring work wise in my opinion. @nikoexxtra He has great aesthetics but idk he needs more work character wise and ring work wise in my opinion.

Walter Ball @yourWaltBall @nikoexxtra He is to Brock Lesnar what The Renegade was to Ultimate Warrior. @nikoexxtra He is to Brock Lesnar what The Renegade was to Ultimate Warrior.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Dynamite results here.

Kevin Nash thinks Samoa Joe is a believable opponent for Brock Lesnar

Kevin Nash recently gave his take on a potential clash between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe. The two men have previously crossed paths in WWE.

Speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash said that he has always been a fan of the 43-year-old star and has got a great look:

"Joe's great! I've always been a big fan of Joe's. I always thought that he was the guy that, if I was booking and I had to put somebody against Brock, Joe would be a great foil. He's just believable. And he's got a different look."

Joe is currently signed to AEW and has once again found his momentum with the company after a series of injuries in WWE. The veteran star is the current TNT Champion and also holds the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. He labels himself the 'One True King of Television.'

Do you think Parker Boudreaux is still capable of reaching Brock Lesnar's level of fame? Sound off in the comment section

