On the latest edition of his podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash said that he would book Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe if he had booking powers.

AEW star Samoa Joe is regarded by fans as one of the best wrestlers of the 21st century. He made a name for himself in several top promotions, including TNA and WWE. Former Intercontinental Champion Kevin Nash is a big fan of Joe.

Nash recently opened up about Joe on the latest edition of Kliq THIS. He stated that if he was a booker, he would have booked the 43-year-old star against Brock Lesnar.

"Joe's great! I've always been a big fan of Joe's. I always thought that he was the guy that, if I was booking and I had to put somebody against Brock, Joe would be a great foil. He's just believable. And he's got a different look." [4:06-4:36]

Brock Lesnar is 3-0 against Samoa Joe in a singles competition

Back in 2017, Samoa Joe kicked off a feud with The Beast Incarnate on an episode of RAW. The feud led to a singles match at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The match didn't even last seven minutes, and it took Lesnar a single F5 to put Joe down.

Lesnar met Joe in two more singles matches before SummerSlam 2017 and came out victorious on both occasions. They met again in a Fatal Four Way match for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2017, which Lesnar won.

Samoa Joe is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. The Beast Incarnate is still going strong in WWE and is expected to be back on TV very soon. He was last seen at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a singles match.

