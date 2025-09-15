  • home icon
251 lbs star to finally make his AEW debut as MJF's new bodyguard at All Out 2025? Analyzing the chances

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:48 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: AEW Official Website]
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: AEW Official Website]

MJF is set to be in action in a grudge match this coming weekend at All Out 2025. Could he pull off a major move and have a major star come in for their AEW debut as his bodyguard?

Friedman is not exactly the best when working with others, and his partnerships do not last long, with the most recent being his very brief time with the Hurt Syndicate. However, one faction that he was in, whose members are still on good terms, is The Dynasty.

Last night on MLW Fightland, MJF met up with former stablemate Alex Hammerstone. The former AEW World Champion mentioned how he watched his match that night and was pleased to see the glimmer of hate in the eyes of Hammerstone. He wanted him to let it out and bring out the version of him he has always liked.

This could lead to the two working together once more, starting this weekend at All Out. Friedman could have Hammerstone interfere in his Tables N'Tacks match against Mark Briscoe. With this being no disqualification, this would work in his favor. This partnership would work out, given their history.

MJF is set to take on two of his bitter rivals this week

MJF has been on a busy schedule. He has been juggling his feuds with Mark Briscoe, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Mistico in CMLL. This week, he is set to clash with two of these rivals in high-stakes matches.

This Friday, he'll be at Arena Mexico as he is set to face Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in a title vs. mask match. His World Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. He has no time to rest, as the day after, he'll be in Toronto for his match with Mark Briscoe. The stipulation for this was only made official yesterday, and he'll need to prepare for all of this.

MJF has been on an impressive run this year, despite having yet to capture the AEW World Championship. In the meantime, he'll have to deal with some other problems before he sets his sights on executing his contract for a world title shot.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

