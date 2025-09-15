251 lbs star to finally make his AEW debut as MJF's new bodyguard at All Out 2025? Analyzing the chances

MJF is set to be in action in a grudge match this coming weekend at All Out 2025. Could he pull off a major move and have a major star come in for their AEW debut as his bodyguard? Friedman is not exactly the best when working with others, and his partnerships do not last long, with the most recent being his very brief time with the Hurt Syndicate. However, one faction that he was in, whose members are still on good terms, is The Dynasty. Last night on MLW Fightland, MJF met up with former stablemate Alex Hammerstone. The former AEW World Champion mentioned how he watched his match that night and was pleased to see the glimmer of hate in the eyes of Hammerstone. He wanted him to let it out and bring out the version of him he has always liked.This could lead to the two working together once more, starting this weekend at All Out. Friedman could have Hammerstone interfere in his Tables N'Tacks match against Mark Briscoe. With this being no disqualification, this would work in his favor. This partnership would work out, given their history.MJF is set to take on two of his bitter rivals this weekMJF has been on a busy schedule. He has been juggling his feuds with Mark Briscoe, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Mistico in CMLL. This week, he is set to clash with two of these rivals in high-stakes matches. This Friday, he'll be at Arena Mexico as he is set to face Mistico at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary show in a title vs. mask match. His World Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. He has no time to rest, as the day after, he'll be in Toronto for his match with Mark Briscoe. The stipulation for this was only made official yesterday, and he'll need to prepare for all of this.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKThe mindset @SussexCoChicken has been put in by @The_MJF lead him to create a whole new match type for #AEWAllOut, Tables N’Tacks! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxMJF has been on an impressive run this year, despite having yet to capture the AEW World Championship. In the meantime, he'll have to deal with some other problems before he sets his sights on executing his contract for a world title shot.