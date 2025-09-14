AEW star MJF shows up in major promotion; reunites with 264lb former partner

AEW top name Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to one of his old stomping grounds recently. The Wolf of Wrestling also reunited with one of his former stablemates, the latter being none other than Alexander Hammerstone.Between 2017 and 2020, MJF was signed with and competed in Major League Wrestling, where he had faced off against numerous prominent names, including current All Elite Wrestling talent Wheeler Yuta, Brody King, MVP, and more. In 2019, Friedman joined forces with Richard Holliday to launch a new faction in MLW called The Dynasty. The group later witnessed the addition of Alexander Hammerstone, and together the three men held both tag team and singles gold in the company.By April 2020, MJF had left MLW and begun his gradual journey towards AEW's main event picture. However, The Salt of the Earth did return to his old stomping grounds earlier this year at MLW Summer of The Beasts to attack and send a message to Mistico. It appears that Friedman has now made an appearance at the promotion's latest event, MLW Fightland, where he met up with his old ally Hammerstone backstage. The former AEW World Champion alluded to the faction the two stars were part of, potentially teasing a more substantial reunion.It remains to be seen if Hammerstone and Holliday will be featured on All Elite Wrestling television alongside MJF anytime soon.MJF is scheduled for a violent matchup at AEW All OutMJF did not take kindly to Mark Briscoe intervening on Hangman Page's behalf during his AEW World Championship match against The Cowboy at Forbidden Door 2025. The self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; retaliated against the Conglomeration member by costing him his bout against Konosuke Takeshita last weekend, furthermore depriving him of a TNT Title shot against Kyle Fletcher.After briefly brawling with Briscoe, Friedman challenged the former ROH World Champion to a match at All Out: Toronto with any stipulation of his choosing. This week on Collision, The Sussex County Chicken revealed that The Devil will face him at the upcoming pay-per-view in a Tables and Thumbtacks No Disqualification bout.MJF listening to Mark Briscoe on Saturday Night Collision [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]It remains to be seen if Briscoe will be able to punish MJF for repeatedly disrespecting him and his late brother Jay over the past few months.