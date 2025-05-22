28-year-old star to turn his back on Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing? Exploring the chances

A popular AEW performer could betray World Champion Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing 2025 this Sunday. After what happened last week, the star seemed to have a temporary alliance with The Purveyor of Violence.

Last week on Dynamite: Beach Break, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. It was an amazing, brutal encounter, but just when Joe was getting the upper hand, 28-year-old NJPW star Gabe Kidd showed up out of nowhere and tossed the briefcase to Moxley. This allowed Moxley to smash Joe's head with it and win the match.

However, Gabe Kidd could also betray Moxley after helping him for a major reason. This Sunday at Double or Nothing, The Death Riders and The Young Bucks will take on The Opps, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale in an Anarchy in The Arena Match.

Gabe Kidd has not been included on Moxley's side despite helping him retain the title last week. This could lead to the 28-year-old betraying Moxley for not appreciating him and adding him to his team.

Kidd could help the babyface side win instead of The Death Riders and The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing to show his disdain. It will be interesting to see if Gabe Kidd realizes his value and turns his back on Moxley.

Top star is working with Jon Moxley, not AEW

During an interview with Denise Salcedo after last week's Dynamite, Gabe Kidd made it clear that he was working with only Moxley and not AEW.

"I’m not doing anything with AEW. I’m not collaborating. I’m not working with AEW. I’m working with Jon Moxley. That’s it. Clear and straight. I’m working with Moxley," he said.

Only time will tell when Gabe Kidd will be seen again on AEW TV.

