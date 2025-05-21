Top NJPW star refuses to work with AEW; is only interested in helping Jon Moxley

AEW has fans invested in this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view—especially the Anarchy in the Arena match that will likely close the show. One of the presumed competitors in that match, Gabe Kidd, has now unloaded on the company and its roster.

Gabe Kidd has become a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he's also made a few appearances in AEW. He shockingly turned up on last week's Dynamite to help Jon Moxley retain his World Championship against Samoa Joe. Afterward, Swerve Strickland challenged Moxley's crew to Anarchy in the Arena.

Kidd is helping The Death Riders, but that doesn't mean he's helping All Elite Wrestling. In a recent conversation with Denise Salcedo, he made his feelings about the company's roster known in an expletive-filled rant.

He then confirmed that he's only helping Jon Moxley and he's not working for or collaborating with Tony Khan's promotion:

"I’m not doing anything with AEW. I’m not collaborating. I’m not working with AEW. I’m working with Jon Moxley. That’s it. Clear and straight. I’m working with Jon Moxley." [H/T Ringside News]

Gabe Kidd gets cagey about his reason for working with AEW's Jon Moxley

Gabe Kidd seems to have trashed nearly every wrestling promotion on the planet, but he's been especially hostile toward All Elite Wrestling. That's what made his collaboration with Jon Moxley so surprising for fans.

Moxley and his Death Riders have been intent on tearing the company down and rebuilding it in their image, and it seems that Kidd shares some of the group's ideals.

In the same interview with Denise Salcedo, Kidd was asked why he's aligned himself with The Purveyor of Violence. The NJPW star got cagey and told Salcedo that she would see for herself:

"You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you (...) So sit back, ’cause you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded," he said.

The former STRONG Openweight Champion will stand alongside The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in Anarchy in the Arena on May 25. Whether he ultimately joins Tony Khan's promotion remains to be seen.

