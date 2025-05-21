Gabe Kidd takes massive shots at The Rock hours before AEW Dynamite: "He knows in his heart that it ain't there anymore"

AEW Dynamite is set to hit the air in just a few hours with its Double or Nothing VII go-home build. Gabe Kidd has disrupted the All Elite Wrestling main event scene in a major way, and that will likely continue on Dynamite to set up a key announcement. Kidd is a hot topic of discussion right now for a much bigger reason: The Rock.

The Mad Man is no stranger to storyline and real-life controversy, and he's been known to savagely call out WWE Superstars. Kidd used non-PG language to infamously challenge The Rock to a match, and more recently took shots at the Hollywood heavyweight for wearing an NJPW t-shirt in a random Instagram video.

Dwayne Johnson is just cosplaying and is not really The Rock these days, according to Kidd. The 28-year-old appeared on Battleground today and was asked about calling The Great One out and what kind of message Kidd was trying to send mainstream figures who engage with the New Japan brand like Rocky did in April.

Kidd responded by claiming NJPW as his. He proceeded to take personal shots at The Rock, declaring him to be a nerd.

"Listen, that's the brand that I rep, that's the company that I'm putting on the map. So, for him to go on there and just try to catch a little buzz off me, that's funny to me, and he's just (...) it's Dwayne Johnson, man. Come on, man. Jumanji Two (...) he's a nerd, he's not The Rock anymore. He's a little cosplayer of what he used to be. He's just trying to relive it, but he knows in his heart that it ain't there anymore. So whatever about that, I don't care about that. I got things that I do care about, so if you want to chat about them, let's go," Gabe Kidd said. [From 3:10 to 3:46]

War Ready is expected for Sunday's Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing, teaming with a combination of members from The Death Riders and The Elite. Kidd just leaked major news on his AEW future as fans anticipate he and others will be announced for Anarchy in the Arena tonight.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM, tonight for the final Dynamite before Double or Nothing. Below is the updated lineup.

MJF signs his contract with The Hurt Syndicate Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Moné face off before the Owen Hart Cup women's final Adam Page and Will Ospreay face off before the Owen Hart Cup men's final Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart; Toni Storm on commentary Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve Strickland

Saturday's go-home Collision will be taped after AEW Dynamite in Albuquerque. The only match announced as of this writing is Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.

