"I'll slap him" - 2-time champion does not care about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

A popular star, who has wrestled for AEW, recently called out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when asked about a cryptic post from The Final Boss. He also said he doesn't care about the Hollywood megastar.

The two-time champion in question is Gabe Kidd. He is one of the top stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has even performed in an AEW ring in the past. The 28-year-old recently gave his thoughts on The Rock referencing NJPW.

In a recent Instagram post, Rocky surprised everyone by wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. The move gave rise to a lot of speculation about the future of the Japanese promotion.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Gabe Kidd was asked for his take on Dwayne Johnson wearing an NJPW shirt. Kidd called out The Final Boss, saying he would slap him if he came to New Japan. He also took some shots at the TKO Group executive.

"He's trying to catch a buzz off while it's hot. Listen, couldn't care less, couldn't care less about Dwayne, don't care. If he wants to come to New Japan, I'll slap him up, no problem, but it's Dwayne Johnson, bro, it's Dwayne Johnson. He was in Jumanji Two, what's he going to come for? Nah, you're crazy. You need to go in the site, not me, that's mad," Kidd said. [8:38 - 9:15]

Kidd has held the Strong Openweight and Strong Openweight Tag Team titles in NJPW. Meanwhile, Rocky last appeared on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2025.

AEW veteran on The Rock not being at WrestleMania 41

Veteran AEW announcer Jim Ross recently discussed The Rock not appearing during the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two despite rumors of his return. For those unaware, he combined forces with John Cena at Elimination Chamber and assaulted Cody Rhodes.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he didn't expect The Rock to appear at 'Mania.

"I did not. I had no thoughts that it was going to happen. I'd have been happy if it did. I had no issues if it did, but I think there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, Conrad [Thompson]. There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen in that scenario, quite frankly. It didn't affect me yay or nay. I know Rock as well as anybody."

Only time will tell when The Final Boss will be seen again on WWE TV. He is expected to play a role in Cena's ongoing retirement tour.

