The Rock teases new WWE partnership with latest post

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to tease a major new WWE partnership. The Brahma Bull is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's programming.

Since aligning with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV. Cena has come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes thrice on different editions of RAW but hasn't mentioned anything about The Brahma Bull. Many believe The Final Boss may show up during the 16-time World Champion's bout against The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Amid speculations of his return at 'Mania, The People's Champion recently took to Instagram to upload a video, trying to figure out how to solve the Rubik's Cube. In his post's caption, Rocky wrote that he was keeping his faith alive in completing the cube. However, it should be noted that The Rock was wearing a t-shirt of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). This could be a subtle hint at a possible new partnership between the Stamford-based company and the Japanese wrestling promotion.

"Slightly intellectually intimidated, but keeping faith alive," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Vince Russo believes WWE doesn't have a plan for The Rock and John Cena's partnership

During a recent edition of his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo said he believed the Triple H-led creative team did not have a storyline for The Rock's partnership with John Cena.

Russo added that the company went in that direction because it wanted a good card for WrestleMania 41.

"You know why, Mattius? You wanna know why? Because they probably haven't figured out what it is yet. They probably don't even know, bro. It was a quick fix. They looked at the WrestleMania card, 'Oh my God, bro! This card really s**ks. We need a quick fix,'" Russo said.

It remains to be seen if The Final Boss will show up during John Cena's clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

