Stunning reason behind WWE not explaining The Rock's involvement with John Cena yet, says veteran

The Rock and John Cena destroyed the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. However, the involvement of The Final Boss in the storyline between The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare has yet to be explained. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently predicted why.

John Cena turned heel last month for the first time in over two decades to align with The Rock. The pair, alongside Travis Scott, ganged up on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, leaving him bloodied inside the ring. Over the following few weeks, The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare had multiple confrontations on RAW. While The Rock was never mentioned in the first two promos, he was referenced in the third by the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, Cena has yet to explain why he joined forces with The Final Boss.

Speaking on his podcast The Brand, Russo stunningly claimed the reason why Triple H and his creative team have not cleared up why Cena and The Rock allied is because they do not know it yet, and were hasty in throwing the storyline together.

"You know why, Mattius? You wanna know why? Because they probably haven't figured out what it is yet. They probably don't even know, bro. It was a quick fix. They looked at the WrestleMania card, 'Oh my God, bro! This card really s*cks. We need a quick fix,'" Russo said.

The former WWE head writer pointed out that the quickest solution was to turn Cena heel after 20 years without having an idea of where the story would go.

"'What's the quickest fix of all? Turn John Cena heel after 20 years. Oh yeah, we'll do that.' Well, why are you gonna do that? What's the story behind it? 'Duh, I don't know. It just seems like it's a good thing to do. I don't really know the story behind it. I don't know why Cena would turn heel after he won the Elimination Chamber and already earned a shot at the title. I have no idea. But you know what, man? On paper, it sounds good," he added. [16:51 - 17:50]

Watch the video below to hear Russo's comments:

Vince Russo predicts when The Rock will return to WWE

In a recent episode of his Before My Head Explodes podcast, Vince Russo speculated on when The Rock would return to WWE after his last appearance at Elimination Chamber.

The former head writer of the Stamford-based promotion predicted that The Final Boss would show up at WrestleMania 41 during Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship Match against John Cena.

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit The Rock's music. So, once again, The Rock steals the spotlight. And The Rock once again sticks his flag in the ground and shows you, not only the pull he has, not only the stroke he has, but how he is far and away the most important piece of that company," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss does make a comeback to help The Franchise Player beat The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

