29-year-old star to be revealed as The Death Riders’ final member at AEW All In? Exploring the possibility

Following the events of AEW Summer Blockbuster, a 29-year-old star's alignment with The Death Riders seems imminent. The star's recent interaction with Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta further intensifies this possibility.

The Summer Blockbuster TV special was eventful, to say the least. From Kenny Omega being left in a pool of his blood to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and The Death Riders taking out his All In: Texas challenger Hangman Page, the event had its share of jaw-dropping moments. However, another segment featuring Wheeler Yuta and Kris Statlander piqued interest among fans.

In a backstage segment, Yuta approached a frustrated Kris Statlander and seemingly offered the 29-year-old a chance to join The Death Riders. This was followed by a face-off between Kris and Marina Shafir. It must be noted that Yuta and Statlander were in a faction together called Best Friends before the former World Trios Champion left to join Moxley's group.

Given her frustrations with her former best friend Willow Nightingale, Statlander could very well be revealed as the latest Death Riders member at All In: Texas. She could be used to neutralize Willow's threat, who has had her issues with The Death Riders, and could come to aid Hangman during the AEW World Title match at All In 2025.

That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Kris Statlander is set for a major match outside AEW

Recently, it was confirmed that Kris Statlander would compete in a title match outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion next month. Will Ospreay announced it on X.

The former AEW TBS Champion will compete for Pro-Wrestling: EVE, where Ospreay has been working behind the scenes as a producer and creative contributor since 2023. The event, titled Mean Grrrls, is scheduled for July 4, 2025, in Walthamstow, London. Statlander will challenge Anita Vaughan for the EVE International Championship.

Considering the profile of the women involved, fans can expect the match to pack a punch. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old dethrones Vaughan and subsequently flaunts her new title on All Elite Wrestling programming.

