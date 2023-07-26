29-year wrestling veteran to return to AEW and join The House of Black as fifth member? Exploring recent tease

Current AEW World Trios Champions House of Black are not only one of the most dominant groups in All Elite Wrestling, but they are also one of the most exclusive as they aren't the most inviting collection of people. But what would the group look like if they added a fifth member?

During a recent interview, Brody King was asked who could potentially be added to the group in the future, with the big man naming TNA and ROH legend Homicide as a potential candidate.

Homicide has appeared in All Elite Wrestling before, coming to the aid of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at the 2021 "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Rampage during their 'Lights Out' unsanctioned match against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

TIGER DRIVER @TigerDriver9X



Me in this video: “OHHHH MYYYYY GAWWWDDDDDD!!!! AHHHHHHH” pic.twitter.com/3GRFgnc5cK Me before AEW: “Man I wish Homicide could be at Grand Slam he deserves to have an audience this big in New York.”Me in this video: “OHHHH MYYYYY GAWWWDDDDDD!!!! AHHHHHHH” #AEWRampage

Brody King highlighted the unpredictability of Homicide as something that could add an extra wrinkle to the group, a wrinkle that King knows a lot about, given his history with the former ROH World Champion as part of Violence Unlimited.

Violence Unlimted was a short-lived group in Ring of Honor led by Homicide, with Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen being the other members. The group eventually disbanded due to the company going on hiatus at the end of 2021.

Homicide has the pedigree to be a world champion in nearly every wrestling company in the world, and with his connections to Brody King, the former ROH World Champion could be the man to take the House of Black from being dominant to virtually unstoppable.

Did the House of Black retire a WWE legend on AEW Collision?

Fans were extremely excited this past week on AEW Collision as The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn finally got their long-awaited rematch against the House of Black for the World Trios Championships.

However, things didn't go according to plan as Malakai Black quickly dispatched of Gunn, hitting him with 'The End' (or the Black Mass, whatever you want to call it) and ending the match in less than five minutes.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



For clarity, Billy has been wrestling since 1989. That's a career that's spanned over 30 years. Incredible.



If this is it, he's earned his retirement. Any time we get with him going… pic.twitter.com/YxA4AbXM4c Billy Gunn left his boots inside the ring after failing to capture the AEW trios championship.For clarity, Billy has been wrestling since 1989. That's a career that's spanned over 30 years. Incredible.If this is it, he's earned his retirement. Any time we get with him going… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After the match, Billy Gunn shocked the world by deciding to take his boots off in the ring, a sign that usually means someone is retiring. Fans were left wondering whether this was just an angle, or whether they had genuinely seen the final match of Billy Gunn's career.

They might have actually seen the last of Billy Gunn in the ring, as his wife took to Twitter on July 26, where she posted a picture of her husband and their dog with the caption, "this is what retirement looks like."

Do you think The Acclaimed will get revenge on the House of Black? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here