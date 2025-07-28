  • home icon
  3 AEW champions who must lose their titles before 2025 ends

3 AEW champions who must lose their titles before 2025 ends

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:25 GMT
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite [Image Credit: allelitewrestling.com]

AEW has undergone a seismic shift following the events of its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In: Texas. It was the night that witnessed the rise of new champions like Hangman Page and Dustin Rhodes. Meanwhile, top stars like Toni Storm and Kazuchika Okada were successful in retaining their titles. Now, Tony Khan has a clean slate to craft a compelling narrative for the promotion for the rest of the year.

However, despite successful title reigns, certain superstars have not gained much momentum or benefited from holding the titles. Instead, the company can better utilize the titles by giving them to young talents. With that in mind, the below-mentioned current titleholders should be on Khan’s radar for a potential title drop.

Now, let's discuss three AEW champions who must lose their titles before 2025 ends:

#3. AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been holding onto the AEW Women's World Championship since AEW Grand Slam Australia in February this year. She has delivered some incredible title matches in her reign that make the 29-year-old one of the top stars in the company. However, fans seem to have had enough with her 'Timeless' gimmick in the company.

She has been a polarizing figure among the AEW fans, and many believe she has reached the point of saturation with her persona. Therefore, there are little to no exciting storylines left for Storm in the company as AEW Women's World Champion. Additionally, a title loss in 2025 could work as a reset for Toni Storm's character arc in All Elite Wrestling.

Moreover, a talented star like Athena or a beloved babyface like Willow Nightingale could bring fresh energy and direction to the division, and carry the title more effectively.

#2. TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship recently at AEW All In: Texas. It was his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling since joining the promotion in 2019. While it was an emotional moment for him and his fans who have been following his career, Rhodes must drop his title before the year ends to maintain the prestige of the TNT Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Natural should put over a talent like Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, or Kyle Fletcher, who have been struggling to get the title in the company for a long time. Fans have often complained that the TNT Title has lost its prestige over time. Adam Cole's title vacancy and Rhodes' sudden win validate those criticisms.

Also, at a time when Tony Khan should be focused on building the future by giving the title to a young star, having a veteran like Dustin Rhodes as champion for a long time wouldn’t be beneficial.

#1. AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been the World Tag Team Champions since January this year. While they are on a dominant run as champions, their title reign has caused stagnation in the tag team division. If Tony Khan takes the title from the faction, it could open the door for some fresh storylines in the tag team title picture.

Besides, a top star like Bobby Lashley cannot always be involved in the tag team division when he has the potential to deliver a stellar singles run. Khan could push Lashley into some interesting feuds against stars like MJF down the line. Moreover, by having The Hurt Syndicate lose the titles to a credible tag team like FTR or The Acclaimed, Tony Khan can breathe new life into the tag team division.

Additionally, a title loss would create opportunities for some innovative storylines for The Hurt Syndicate in the coming months, such as a babyface run or a feud with other top factions like The Death Riders.

