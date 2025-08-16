3 AEW Mega Showdowns that can Rival John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion, AEW, might have a tall order to live up to after the emergence of recent reports suggesting WWE's latest strategy in counter-programming. A significant move involves planning the highly anticipated match between longtime rivals, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

This development followed the events that occurred at the end of the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. After Cena dropped the Undisputed WWE title to Cody Rhodes in a spectacular Street Fight, Lesnar made his earth-shattering return to the company after a two-year absence.

While there was a belief that this blockbuster match would happen as soon as WWE's next PLE, a report hinted that they held off the match to headline the upcoming Premium Live Event that will go head-to-head with AEW's All Out show on September 20. Should that happen, here are the top three showdowns that can rival the marquee match.

#3. Jon Moxley vs. Bobby Lashley

There are two current and top All Elite Wrestling stars who have had remarkable in-ring showdowns with both Brock Lesnar and John Cena in WWE: Jon Moxley and Bobby Lashley. Those bouts proved to be pivotal for their rise as major in-ring competitors, but the two have never squared off in singles action.

However, that can change in AEW and be positioned as a first-time marquee match for the All Out event to combat the starpower of the Cena vs. Lesnar match speculated to happen. Moreover, Tony Khan can raise the stakes for this showdown by crowning the winner as next in line for a shot at the World Championship.

#2. MJF vs. Kenny Omega

Since its inception in 2019, MJF has been one of the most captivating and popular stars in AEW. At the same time, All Elite Wrestling's roster is headlined by the star power of major names like Kenny Omega, one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Moreover, The Best Bout Machine's return to AEW after a life-threatening condition has been nothing short of remarkable.

Towards the buildup of All Out, MJF could have won the World Championship via a successful cash-in of his Casino Gauntlet contract. This could set the tone for an MJF vs. Omega rivalry for the event, with the match having a lot of potential to outshine the rumored John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match set to take place on the same date.

#1. Cope & Christian Cage compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The one top-tier showdown in AEW that has major potential to overshadow Brock Lesnar and John Cena sharing the ring one more time involves former WWE superstars Cope and Christian Cage. The duo reunited recently on an episode of Dynamite, which garnered loud cheers from the audience and proved to be the right decision by Tony Khan and his management.

Moreover, All Out is set to take place in their hometown of Toronto, Canada. The 'Edge and Christian' duo teaming up at the event and competing for their eighth major tag team titles could be a significant move for AEW in their ongoing head-to-head counter-programming battle posed by WWE.

