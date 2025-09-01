3 AEW references made at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE and AEW have been in a constant battle of supremacy ever since the Jacksonville-based promotion was established. Both promotions compete to outdo each other, especially in terms of pay-per-view bookings. At the same time, the two promotions also occasionally reference each other on their shows.WWE Clash in Paris, held last night on Sunday, followed AEW Forbidden Door, which took place the previous week. Both shows were big-time hits for their respective promotions. However, in an intriguing turn of events, WWE made a few AEW references at Clash in Paris, which caught the fans' attention. That said, in this article, we will look at the three AEW references that the sports entertainment juggernaut made at its recently concluded pay-per-view in Paris.#3. Logan Paul uses AEW star &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page's signature Buckshot LariatLogan Paul took on John Cena in what proved to be a blockbuster encounter at Clash in Paris, where The Greatest of All Time managed to defeat the Maverick. During his time in WWE, Paul has proven himself to be exceptional in the ring. The YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler can execute a wide range of wrestling moves with reasonable control.One of the maneuvers that he used on Cena in the match was AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page's finishing move, the Buckshot Lariat. However, the move was not received well online, with fans asking Paul to stop using it.#2. Michael Cole namedrops CesaroThere was another reference to the Tony Khan-led promotion made in the match between Logan Paul and John Cena. At one point, The Maverick saw John Cena recovering near the turnbuckles and then performed a running uppercut on the Last Real Champion. This prompted commentator Michael Cole to name-drop a top All Elite Wrestling star.The voice of WWE called Paul's uppercut &quot;Cesaro-like.&quot; For those unaware, All Elite Wrestling's Claudio Castagnoli previously performed in WWE under the ring name Cesaro. This call from Cole received negative reactions online, with fans taking to X, stating that calling it Cesaro-like is a disrespect to The Swiss Superman.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKMichael Cole said Logan Paul’s Uppercut was “Cesaro-like” #WWEClash#1. Uncle Howdy did Brodie Lee's iconic Yeah, Yeah, Yeah during his entranceThe Wyatt Sicks defended their WWE Tag Team Title against The Street Profits in the second match of the night at Clash in Paris. While the in-ring action didn't seem to captivate the audience much, there were two key takeaways from the match, whose meaning went beyond the bout itself.The first talking point was the teamwork between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The initial exchange of tags between the duo seemed to portray some tension between them. It can be assumed that WWE is planting seeds of a split between the two at some point in the future. The second takeaway was Uncle Howdy's gesture. The Wyatt Sicks' leader adopted the late Brodie Lee's (fka Luke Harper) trademark 'Yeah, Yeah, Yeah' catchphrase, which the former AEW star often used predominantly during his time as part of The Wyatt Family.Amanda @MandaLHuberLINKI see you @TaylorRotunda with the YeahYeahYeah 🖤🐊Howdy also did his version in French, saying 'Oui Oui Oui' during his entrance as a tribute to Lee in his own way.