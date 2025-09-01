  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • "Still better than CM Punk's" - Fans react after Logan Paul references top AEW star at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

"Still better than CM Punk's" - Fans react after Logan Paul references top AEW star at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:07 GMT
CM Punk (left) and Logan Paul &amp; John Cena. (Images via WWE YouTube and WWE.com)
CM Punk (left) and Logan Paul & John Cena (Images via WWE on YouTube and wwe.com)

At the recently concluded WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, John Cena locked horns with Logan Paul. This showdown was well-received by fans worldwide, and it ended with the former Undisputed WWE Champion defeating the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler via pinfall.

Ad

Logan Paul is a polarizing figure. Even though he is growing on many, others despise him for his real-life antics. The former WWE United States Champion is a good in-ring worker. He has several moves in his wrestling arsenal, including the Buckshot Lariat. This maneuver is the AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page's finisher.

The 30-year-old used the lariat on his opponent at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, he received a lot of hate for it on X. Fans wrote that Logan's version of the Buckshot Lariat is horrendous, and they asked him to stop doing The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's move. Interestingly, one particular fan claimed that he did the move better than CM Punk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

See their reactions below.

Fans react to Logan Paul&#039;s Buckshot Lariat (Images via WrestleTalk&#039;s X handle)
Fans react to Logan Paul's Buckshot Lariat (Images via WrestleTalk's X handle)
Fans react to Logan Paul&#039;s Buckshot Lariat (Images via WrestleTalk&#039;s X handle)
Fans react to Logan Paul's Buckshot Lariat (Images via WrestleTalk's X handle)

WWE Clash in Paris results

Clash in Paris' card consisted of six matches, with three of them being title showdowns.

Ad

Here are the show's results:

  • Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)
  • The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) (with Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (with B-Fab) -Tag Team Championship match
  • Becky Lynch (c) defeated Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental Championship match
  • Rusev defeated Sheamus
  • John Cena defeated Logan Paul
  • Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight - World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

World Wrestling Entertainment's next major PLE is Wrestlepalooza, which will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications