"Still better than CM Punk's" - Fans react after Logan Paul references top AEW star at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

At the recently concluded WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, John Cena locked horns with Logan Paul. This showdown was well-received by fans worldwide, and it ended with the former Undisputed WWE Champion defeating the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler via pinfall.Logan Paul is a polarizing figure. Even though he is growing on many, others despise him for his real-life antics. The former WWE United States Champion is a good in-ring worker. He has several moves in his wrestling arsenal, including the Buckshot Lariat. This maneuver is the AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page's finisher. The 30-year-old used the lariat on his opponent at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, he received a lot of hate for it on X. Fans wrote that Logan's version of the Buckshot Lariat is horrendous, and they asked him to stop doing The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's move. Interestingly, one particular fan claimed that he did the move better than CM Punk.See their reactions below.Fans react to Logan Paul's Buckshot Lariat (Images via WrestleTalk's X handle)Fans react to Logan Paul's Buckshot Lariat (Images via WrestleTalk's X handle)WWE Clash in Paris resultsClash in Paris' card consisted of six matches, with three of them being title showdowns.Here are the show's results:Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) (with Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (with B-Fab) -Tag Team Championship matchBecky Lynch (c) defeated Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental Championship matchRusev defeated SheamusJohn Cena defeated Logan PaulSeth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight - World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way MatchWorld Wrestling Entertainment's next major PLE is Wrestlepalooza, which will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.