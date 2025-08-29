  • home icon
Logan Paul claims SmackDown would be cut off after the crowd's brutal three-word chant

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:29 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Logan Paul wasn't happy with the SmackDown crowd in Lyon, France, and made a bold claim after receiving a brutal three-word chant. He said that SmackDown would be cut off as a result.

This week on the August 29 episode of SmackDown, social media megastar Logan Paul opened the show, and he made a bold claim: that the reason why WWE got the multi-billion dollar deals with Netflix and ESPN is because of him and only him.

The crowd was audibly mad at having Paul on their screens, and chanted "F**k you, Logan," and he then claimed that as a result of that chant, SmackDown would be cut off the air.

This wasn't the only brutal chant he got from the crowd. They even chanted, "He's an a***ole," at Logan Paul, which just went to show how much the crowd hated him. It only amplified when John Cena came out, as the Lyon crowd gave him an incredible reception in his final appearance in the city.

What proceeded was an incredible promo from the Greatest of All Time, who verbally decimated his Clash in Paris opponent. He once again reminded him that he has immense potential, but he gets headlines for all the wrong reasons. It was unclear as to whether this was a shot at the infamous Cryptozoo situation that the YouTube Channel Coffeezilla extensively covered.

He even reminded Paul that his influence continues to shrink, since he wasn't in the recent list of the top 25 most influential creators in the world. Considering the difference in the experience level between the two, it was clear that he stood no chance against the 17-time World Champion.

It set the stage for an incredible and unexpected match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and Paul faced the heat.

Edited by Rohit Nath
