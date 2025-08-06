3 AEW Returns That Could Get a Bigger Pop Than Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 Appearance

WWE legend Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam last week. The premium live event was filled with great bouts and ended with a grand comeback. The former Universal Champion confronted John Cena, who had just lost to Cody Rhodes. After a brief staredown, Brock Lesnar entered the ring and delivered a massive F5 to The Cenation leader.The unexpected return garnered a thunderous reaction at MetLife Stadium. The crowd was seemingly tired after the nail-biting contest, but they still managed to give a warm welcome to The Beast Incarnate.The comeback was a huge surprise to many, as Brock Lesnar was mentioned in an extremely serious lawsuit in January 2024. His return drew large numbers on social media, too.Brock Lesnar received a great reception upon his return, but some AEW stars who might have a deeper fan connection with them could garner an even louder reaction. AEW is a recently established company, but certain stars have made a major impact in the promotion.Let's take a look at some of the stars' comebacks that could get a louder reaction than Brock Lesnar's WWE return last week.#3. Eddie KingstonThe Mad King's entire life has been a major struggle. Despite being signed to AEW, he still has to fight his mental demons every now and then. Fans are well aware of Eddie Kingston's fight with himself, and they have been supporting him through thick and thin. He has an unbreakable connection with the audience. Currently, he is out injured and has been absent from TV for over a year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Continental Champion even teased feuding with Jon Moxley a few days ago. The perfect moment for his return could be at Forbidden Door, where he could come out to save Darby Allin from Moxley and the Death Riders. Fans would lose their minds to finally see the return of The Mad King.#2. StingSting returned to pro wrestling after many years. His WWE run wasn't a huge success, and later, he debuted in AEW. Many believed his run would be all show and no substance, but The Vigilante poured his heart out in the ring. His tag team run with Darby Allin was unforgettable. While he was already renowned and admired, he earned the respect of an entirely new set of fans.After retiring at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, he just made one appearance at All In 2024. His next comeback, whenever it happens, will draw huge applause from the crowd, as The Icon has done extraordinary things for the love of the game when he didn't have to.#1. Adam Cole could get a much bigger reaction than Brock LesnarThis year's All In was a great event featuring excellent moments. However, there was one particular heartbreaking moment at the pay-per-view. Adam Cole was supposed to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at the event, but hours before the show, he was pulled from the card. Later on in the show, he vacated the title and said a temporary goodbye to the fans.Adam Cole couldn't hold back his tears, and neither could the fans. This emotional moment will truly be etched in everyone's memory. Fans are now patiently waiting for his return. His return would be mesmerizing and could have a deafening reaction from the fans present.It will be interesting to see when the above stars return to the squared circle.