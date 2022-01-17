3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: WWE interested in signing 33-year old star; Tony Khan reached out to four-time Women's Champion?

Welcome back to another edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. The wrestling world changed drastically last year when WWE let go of well-established names. Meanwhile, Tony Khan's promotion seized upon the opportunity by bringing in most of these stars.

But with the new year, the two companies will have a different approach towards balancing their roster.

In today's edition, we'll shed light on reports suggesting both WWE and AEW's interest in signing some notable names from the industry. Aside from these intriguing stories, we have plenty of other things to discuss. So let's quickly get down to the top rumor reports of the week.

#5 Hopefully not true: WWE interested in signing AEW star Wardlow

MJF isn't the only star for whom WWE would be willing to initiate a bidding war with Tony Khan's promotion.

WrestleVotes recently tweeted that people within Vince McMahon's promotion are 'extremely' interested in signing Wardlow once his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires.

"With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential," tweeted WrestleVotes.

We hope this isn't true. While everyone is fully aware of Vince McMahon's interest in bigger men, we have all seen how the company has mishandled the talents of a few of them.

Besides, wrestling journalists believe that WWE would never offer a contract to someone who has never been a big deal in the industry. Wardlow has now steadily started to gain prominence in All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks.

Moreover, the Pinnacle member has himself clarified that he would be an AEW lifer.

