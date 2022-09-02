3 AEW rumors you need to know before All Out pay-per-view: Malakai Black requesting his release; former WWE Superstar set to return

The wrestling world has been taken by storm with the coinciding of AEW's All Out with WWE NXT World Collide. Additionally, WWE's premium live event Clash at the Castle will take place on September 4th in Cardiff, Wales. This is the company's first event in the UK in over 30 years.

The new WWE regime under the leadership of Triple H has been scouting for the best talents for the company. With many stars seemingly unhappy with their contracts at AEW as well as the Stamford-based company, there are rumors of stars jumping ship to other promotions.

Below are 3 rumors to be aware of before the intense weekend of pro-wrestling events commences:

#3 - Former WWE Superstar Malakai Black allegedly requested release from AEW

On this week's edition of Dynamite, it was speculated that Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) had allegedly asked for his release from AEW. The former WWE Superstar signed with Tony Khan's promotion after a five-year stint with the sports entertainment giant. After a couple of years on NXT, he was drafted to RAW where he had an impressive undefeated streak. During WWE's budget cuts in the past couple of years, Black was released from his contract.

The leader of the House of Black debuted on the July 7th 2021 edition of Dynamite, where he confronted and assaulted Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. He has become a fan-favorite with his intriguing, dark, mysterious gimmick.

A Twitter user by the name of 'Xero News' made a claim that the 37-year-old had requested and been granted his release from his current employers. But those rumors seem to be void as Black is announced for a triple tag team match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4th.

#2 - Speculation on Samoa Joe to make a comeback to Tony Khan's promotion

Samoa Joe made his name in the industry during his stints with IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor (ROH), before eventually making the move to WWE. Earlier this year, Joe was shockingly let go from his contract amidst their massive releases.

Joe officially made his AEW debut on Dynamite where he was successful in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The last time he was seen on AEW television was at Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May this year.

A recent report by PWInsider stated that the former WWE Superstar was done with the filming of a series titled 'Twisted Metal'. Thus, citing that he may have time on his hands to get back into the squared circle.

#1 - MJF to possibly return as the Joker in the Casino Royale match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is a notorious name in the wrestling world. He is drew the attention of the entire community when he launched a scathing promo on Tony Khan and his company in May. The 26-year old blasted the president for the limited opportunities provided to him and cited that the 'WWE guys' were taking over what rightly belonged to AEW talent. His mic was muted towards the end of the promo as he expressed he wanted to be fired from the promotion.

With the wrestling fraternty left scratching their heads as to whether it was kayfabe or real-life, it seemed that MJF had fallen off the face of the planet. Recently, Dave Meltzer speculated on The Salt of the Earth making a return at All Out.

In WWE, Triple H has left no stone unturned in bringing back talent and bolstering the roster. The company even allegedly reached out to an AEW star for a contract.

There is a spot for an unknown competitor in the classic AEW Casino Royale match. With the anticipation of a return by MJF, it would not be surprising if he lands up as the Joker for the match.

The uncertainty of events in the wrestling world over the past couple of years, has paved the way for talents to be vocal about their current stance. Over the past couple of years, prominent household names from WWE have shifted to their competitor brand including the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Big Show (Paul Wight) and Mark Henry to name a few.

With an intense weekend around the corner and the battle between brands seemingly at its peak, it remains to be seen what tricks each of them have up their sleeves.

