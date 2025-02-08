3 AEW stars who deserve to dethrone Mercedes Mone as TBS Champion

Mercedes Mone is on the top of her game in AEW as she's become a triple champion and still holds the TBS Championship. Many challengers have stepped up to take down The CEO but none have succeeded.

The former WWE Superstar looks dominant and calls herself 'Four Belts Mone.' The star also invites others to step on the Mone train. However, we're sure there will come a time when she will lose her TBS Championship to someone deserving on the AEW roster. We're here to point out a few stars who could win the gold from Mone:

#3. Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya

Saraya has been absent from AEW TV for some time now. The star took time off to deal with some personal life stuff. The Anti-Diva has hinted at her contract with All Elite Wrestling expiring in September, and if she renews and decides to come back we can see her getting into a fiery feud with Mercedes Mone.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

The two stars have a history with each other in WWE and could produce magic in Tony Khan's promotion. Saraya can also call back to the near career-ending injury she suffered when Mone botched a move during their WWE house show match.

This could generate some heel heat for The CEO and eventually make Saraya's victory much sweeter, as she takes her revenge and dethrones Mercedes Mone as the TBS Champion.

#2. The newest addition to the All Elite women's division, Megan Bayne

Megan Bayne has officially become All Elite after being linked with the company for a while now. The 6'1 star recently made her Collision debut against Hyena Hera and put on a dominant performance, winning the singles match.

Tony Khan seems to have brought in an intimidating performer in AEW and could seek to establish her presence further by putting the star in an angle with Mercedes Mone. Mone could elevate Bayne's stock as well in the rivalry and eventually drop her TBS Title which would make Megan a certified star as she defeats The CEO.

#1. The Hounds of Hell's Julia Hart

The House of Black has been repackaged as the "Hounds of Hell" following Malakai Black's reported departure from AEW. Julia Hart has been included in the rebranding of her faction alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

Expand Tweet

Now both Matthews and King are being established quite prominently as tag team and singles stars in AEW, but Tony Khan needs to turn his focus on Julia Hart as well. The 23-year-old star is one of the most credible characters in the women's division and has been performing consistently well in the ring.

Hart deserves to go on a singles title run to establish herself and her faction. The fans think it's time the creative put her up to the test against Mercedes Mone. The former Sasha Banks could force Julia Hart to bring out the best in her in order to become the new TBS Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback