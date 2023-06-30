3 AEW stars who desperately need a heel turn and 2 who need a babyface turn

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is now in the books. As Tony Khan and Co. change gears, he will be busy planning for what looks to be a busy summer ahead.

On top of booking AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, there is also Blood and Guts coming up, as well as All In at Wembley Stadium and All Out at Chicago. That's not even taking into account the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

We've seen the likes of Jungle Boy turn heel on Hook coming out of Forbidden Door, while the entire Blackpool Combat has converted to the dark side recently as well. On the flip side, Sammy Guevara is now pretty much a babyface, similar to The Elite.

Which other AEW stars will switch roles next? Here we look at five wrestlers who are sorely in need of a character refresh.

#5. Needs to turn heel - Darby Allin

After Dynamite, Sting said that if he knocked a tooth out and needs stitches in his lip, it was worth it to do it tonight. Thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to do it.

Also praised Darby Allin and said if he didn't have Darby by his side, he couldn't have come this far in AEW.



Darby Allin and Sting's partnership in AEW has been fruitful and beneficial for both wrestlers. But it seems like it's reaching its natural conclusion soon.

Darby Allin and Sting's partnership in AEW has been fruitful and beneficial for both wrestlers. But it seems like it's reaching its natural conclusion soon.

After the face-painted duo defeated Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in the main event of Dynamite, the former TNT Champion went on Twitter to show gratitude to his mentor.

The Icon did an insane dive off a ladder to destroy the Spanish God who was stacked on a pair of tables. It's crazy to think that the 64-year-old would attempt such a move.

However, it's well-known that the WWE Hall of Famer is winding down his career. The only opponent that makes sense would be Darby. It will only be fitting to give the final rub to his protege.

Turning Darby heel would be heartbreaking. But it will also kickstart Sting's retirement angle that could culminate at All In at Wembley Stadium.

#4. Needs to turn babyface - Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown 🏾 🏾‍🦳 #DYNAMITE In my 2 years all that love turned to hate.🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown🏾‍🦳 #BIGMAD In my 2 years all that love turned to hate. 😈🫶🏾. Heavy is the head that wears the crown 👑👸🏾👩🏾‍🦳 #BIGMAD #DYNAMITE https://t.co/T8vB1TeHSt

Jade Cargill had a dominant reign as TBS Champion, going undefeated with a record of 60-0. After over a year as champion, she finally dropped the title to a returning Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing.

It was reported that Cargill was taking a break from wrestling for the time being. She had done everything that she could as a heel and would benefit from a refresh.

Perhaps Cargill would return humbled from her loss and vowing to earn her way back to title contention. She would be a great babyface opposite current AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

#3. Needs to turn heel - Former TNT Champion Wardlow

Wardlow @RealWardlow I used to spend literal hours creating myself in wrestling games. This is beyond words. Thank you to everyone who supports myself and @AEW #aewfightforever is available now!!!! Go buy it!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I used to spend literal hours creating myself in wrestling games. This is beyond words. Thank you to everyone who supports myself and @AEW #aewfightforever is available now!!!! Go buy it!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/X1zGsrZHIq

Wardlow's booking as TNT Champion has been terrible. In fact, he has lost a ton of momentum since Double or Nothing 2022, when he squashed MJF and became the most popular babyface in the company.

Unfortunately, Tony Khan couldn't capitalize on the fan reaction. His most recent title loss to Luchasaurus has completely crushed his aura as a dominant wrestler.

Perhaps War Daddy could benefit from reverting back to becoming a monstrous heel. He needs to return to being a silent killer, crushing opponents with the Powerbomb Symphony.

#2. Needs to turn babyface - AEW World Champion MJF

MJF, on the other hand, has transcended his heel status to become one of the most popular wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling. The current AEW Champion is unmatched on the mic and equally impressive in the ring.

Fans clearly appreciate his talent and enjoy his antics to the point that he is reaching Ric Flair levels of universal acclaim. We've also seen The Devil's scumbag personality for nearly all of his AEW run. Perhaps he would complete his babyface turn when he finally revisits a feud with his greatest rival.

#1. Needs to turn heel - CM Punk

The rival in question would undoubtedly be CM Punk. The Second City Saint has showcased both heel and babyface antics since returning to All Elite Wrestling. In his few appearances thus far, he has been roundly booed by a huge portion of the audience. This was especially clear in Toronto at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

It seems like the perfect opportunity to switch Punk over to the dark side. The 44-year-old has been embracing the adverse reaction. Imagine the explosive promos he could cut on the fans, reminiscent of the Straightedge Society days. It would make for fascinating viewing, especially if Tony Khan chooses to put him and The Elite in the same ring eventually.

